Nestor Forster says he conveyed President Jair Bolsonaro’s appreciation for the friendship between the countries

The Brazilian ambassador to the United States, Nestor Forster, published on Friday (8.Apr.2022) a photo next to US President Joe Biden. According to Forster, the meeting between them was held on Monday (Apr 4).

The ambassador did not elaborate on the content of the conversation. In publication in twitterstated that he conveyed to Biden “the President’s best wishes [Jair] Bolsonaro and his appreciation for friendship between our countries”. Forster wrote that “founded on a long-term vision, the partnership that unites Brazil and the USA is beneficial to both.”

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has not yet met in person with Biden since the American took over the White House in January 2021. In February of this year, Bolsonaro said he would go to the United States.”my pleasure” if invited by Biden.

The statement was made after the United States have asked the Brazilian president to cancel the trip to Russiacarried out before the invasion of Ukraine.