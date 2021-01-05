Among the factors that drive deforestation in the Amazon are the classic and the less obvious, such as the exchange rate. A high dollar (5 reais), as now, encourages the illegal felling of trees due to the gold rush or to clear land that will later be used for pastures or crops. The largest tropical forest in the world has lost 11,088 square kilometers of forest mass in the last year, the record in 12 years. Prosecuting environmental crimes in the Brazilian Amazon has always been a huge challenge because it is more extensive than the sum of the 27 countries of the European Union, but with President Jair Bolsonaro it is even more difficult. With permission from the clouds, satellites have played a valuable role for a few years, but sooner or later environmental inspectors are needed to act on the ground. They have always been few and now they are on their way to becoming another endangered species.

That means a handful of men with a few boats and helicopters in a hostile territory, with few airports or roads, and where illegally exploiting the riches of the earth is one of the few really lucrative businesses. A veteran inspector made the following accounts about the workforce for this newspaper in the midst of a pandemic. Subtracting those who due to age or illness have been separated by the coronavirus, those eligible to participate in control operations are just over 20 in the state of Amazonas, the largest in the Amazon. They were joined by a handful of police investigators and several dozen soldiers from the environmental battalion of the Military Police. For a territory that triples that of Spain.

Especially in the last decade, the satellite data “helps Ibama to prioritize the areas of action because the workforce is limited”, explains Professor Raoni Rajão, from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, who did his doctoral thesis precisely on the role of technology in this area. Ibama is the Brazilian Institute of the Environment. But the academic adds that these officials “depend a lot on field work, especially in indigenous areas, in conservation units (natural areas protected by law), where there is very aggressive deforestation.” It requires getting there because the satellite can detect signs of crime, but cannot neutralize it. That means going there to confiscate and destroy the instruments used to perpetrate the crime (excavators, trucks, chainsaws…).

Operations that bring together Ibama inspectors from all over Brazil to pursue key suspects in critical moments such as droughts or deforestation peaks in the Amazon are increasingly rare, says Rajão, coordinator of the Environmental Services Management Laboratory.

When at the beginning of the century Brazil became aware of how pernicious deforestation was, it acted against it and managed to reduce it until 2012, the all-time low. But since then it has increased in parallel with the serious political crisis that culminated in the dismissal of Dilma Rousseff. And then came the recession.

The most pressing problem is no longer the careful logistics it requires or how expensive it is. It is the lack of political will. Upon coming to power two years ago, Bolsonaro tried to criminalize environmental NGOs, appointed a defender of the livestock and soy lobby as Minister of the Environment, and if that was not enough, he replaced the veteran environmentalists of the Ibama leadership by military police officers who know little or nothing about climate change or biodiversity.

Professor Rajão points out that one of the consequences is that the destruction of criminal equipment, “a very important process in the fight against deforestation, becomes a taboo within the institution. And that is disastrous because it takes away from the Ibama inspectors a very important instrument. “

One of the reasons why environmental inspectors are lacking in Brazil is because no competitive examinations have been called for this specialized body since 2012; Another is that the rigid Brazilian bureaucracy prevents extraordinary hires. The result is that if Ibama had in its best years, back in 2009, up to 1,600 people ensuring compliance with the ambitious Brazilian environmental legislation, now they do not reach 700, according to information obtained by Fiquem Sabendo, an agency specialized in transparency. . Its territorial distribution is a mystery.

A veteran of the fight against deforestation who asks to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation argues that living far from the hottest areas of ecological crime reduces the risks to which they are exposed, much greater if they lived in the areas where they move illegal loggers. That is why it does not bother him that they reside in remote states of Amazonia and move there to carry out operations.

But it is no longer Ibama that leads the fight against environmental crimes. Become the environmental villain of the planet with the fires in the Amazon in the summer of 2019, Bolsonaro made use of the Armed Forces. They now decide where and when Ibama inspectors act. Of course, they provide soldiers and aircraft that, according to critics, actually reduce the effectiveness of operations that require stealth and discretion that a battalion or a convoy of trucks hardly offer.

Another effect of Bolsonaro’s arrival to the presidency is that fines for ecological crimes have plummeted to a minimum. If before the problem was to collect them, now they are not issued. Ibama has prohibited all its employees from speaking to the press. Indigenous people complain that the authorities increasingly turn a deaf ear to complaints to the authorities that their lands have been invaded or their trees cut down. Reporting in the Amazon has never been an easy task either. It requires reaching a point with a telephone line or Internet, or making a trip that can last days.

The news in early December that deforestation has reached a new negative record was not surprising, according to the official measurement of the Institute for Space Research (INPE). The European Union and the next president of the United States, Joe Biden, are putting pressure on Brazil to act firmly against the destruction of the Amazon at a time when climate change is regaining the prominence that the pandemic stole from it.

Obstacle to the EU-Mercosur trade agreement

Deforestation aggravates global warming and in political-economic terms it is the great obstacle to materializing the European Union-Mercosur trade agreement. Several countries, led by France, do not want to hear about ratifying it as long as the destruction of the Amazon continues at this rate.

For the EU ambassador in Brasilia, Ignacio Ybañez, the 11,088 square kilometers destroyed last year are “bad figures”. To save this agreement that was negotiated for two decades and was agreed a year and a half ago, the EU demands from the Government of Brazil “a political commitment that allows to restore confidence, that guarantees that the figures are not going to be repeated and that there will be a change trend ”. The Union, which has decided that the letter of the pact is not touched, intends to obtain guarantees from Brazil to dispel the doubts of the reluctant partners and that the European Commission can present the agreement to the Council and the European Parliament to advance in the process ratification.

