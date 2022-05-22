The value refers to the first 4 months of the year; sector exports rose 34.9% in the same period

The Brazilian agribusiness trade balance recorded a surplus of US$ 43.7 billion in 2022, which considers the months from January to April. Exports grew 34.9% in the period, and imports remained stable with a high of 0.7%, compared to the same period last year.

The data were released by IPEA (Institute of Applied Economic Research). Here’s the intact (614 KB). Agribusiness exported US$ 14.9 billion in April, an increase of 15.2% compared to April 2021. The result shows an upward trend observed since February, according to Ipea.

When considering the total value of the total trade balance, the surplus was US$ 20.2 billion. The explanation is that the other goods registered deficit of US$ 23.5 billion in the same period. The total growth was 11.8% so far compared to last year, driven by the positive result of agribusiness.

THE reportage magazine cover The Economist released on Friday (May 20, 2022) dealt with the food crisis in the world. The content of the report deals with the possible food supply crisis that could deepen because of the war in Ukraine.



Titled “The Next Food Catastrophe”, the cover shows wheat spikes with human skulls

On Wednesday (May 18, 2022), the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, he said that the current world geopolitical division caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine is a “unique opportunity” For the country. And that the war increases global demand for input producers like Brazil. According to him, there is amajor rearrangement of global value chains” and Brazil has a “great potential” to occupy space in the market.