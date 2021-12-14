The first full trailer for the movie Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was presented this Monday (13). Third film in the Harry Potter-derived saga, the feature will open in theaters on April 14th.

The cast includes the participation of Brazilian actress Maria Fernanda Cândido, who published on her social networks this Tuesday (14) the joy of participating in the film.

+ Warner Bros.Pictures suspends production of Fantastic Beasts 3 after covid-19 case

“I am very happy to announce that I will represent Brazil in Fantastic Animals: #OsSegredosdeDumbledore. In the film, I play Vicencia Santos. I can’t wait for you to find out more about her,” wrote the actress.

Born in Londrina (PR), Maria Fernanda Cândido is an actress, presenter and former model. At 47, she accumulates works in soap operas on Rede Globo, where she became known to the general public. Among her participations in soap operas, the latest work as Joyce in A Força do Querer (2017), before that she was in Lado a Lado (2012), Dalva and Herivelto – Uma Canção de Amor (2010), Paraíso Tropical (2007 ) and Terra Nostra (1999).

The former model has been married to French businessman Petrit Spahira since 2005, with whom she had two children. She has a degree in Occupational Therapy at USP and develops integration projects for the physically and mentally handicapped.

