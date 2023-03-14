Brazilian Fernando Sabag Montiel, accused of trying to kill Argentina’s vice-president Cristina Kirchner on September 1 last year, said in an interview released this Tuesday (14) that he does not regret the attack.

In statements made on the program “Minuto Uno”, from the local station “C5N”, whose website released videos of the conversation, Sabag Montiel answered the reason for the assassination attempt.

“Basically, because of the situation in the country,” he said.

“The gun was loaded, I pressed the trigger and the shot didn’t come out. There were five bullets in the gun”, guaranteed the Brazilian of Chilean origin.

Asked during the interview if he had any regrets, Sabag Montiel simply replied “no”.

The attempt took place on the night of September 1 last year, when the accused approached the vice president, who was greeting admirers, pointed a gun at her face and pressed the trigger, but the projectile did not come out.

The whole scene ended up being recorded by the cameras of cameramen who accompanied Kirchner.

In addition to Sabag Montiel, a 36-year-old Brazilian, his girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, 26, was arrested, both being investigated as alleged co-authors of the crime of homicide.

Agustina Díaz, a friend of Uliarte, who was freed, and Nicolás Carrizo, were arrested after having identified communications about the crime with the accused.

The Brazilian, however, denied the involvement of other people in the case and sought to exonerate his girlfriend.

“I did it for my own sake, you understand? They are making up a story. I acted alone, with regard to the attack, yes. I have the evidence here. And that Brenda Uliarte had nothing to do with it”, stated Sabag Montiel.

According to the Brazilian, who told the “C5N” team, after the attack, “bullets were planted” in his house, as well as drugs.

“They are giving an inflated picture of what I am, because I am not everything they say,” he said.