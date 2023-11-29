Bolivian President Luis Arce (left) | Photo: EFE/Luis Gandarillas

A 27-year-old Brazilian, identified as Igor OC, was expelled from Bolivia this Wednesday (29) by order of the local court. He is accused of being a member of the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC), one of the largest criminal organizations in Brazil.

Igor OC, also known as “Iraque”, was detained last weekend in the Santa Cruz region, along with five other Brazilians who were carrying firearms and drugs. He tried to pass himself off as someone else, but the Bolivian Police confirmed his true identity with the help of the Brazilian Federal Police.

The Minister of the Interior Government of Bolivia, Eduardo del Castillo, announced through his social networks the expulsion of the Brazilian, who was taken by helicopter to the border with Brazil.

“We will not allow criminals who cause concern to the population to circulate freely in our country,” said del Castillo.

Another five Brazilians who were arrested together with Igor were sent to maximum security prisons in La Paz and Palmasola. A Bolivian who was driving the taxi they were in was released with precautionary measures. (With EFE Agency)