Argentina’s vice president wanted the investigation to continue until he found information on a possible principal

The Justice of Argentina has sent for trial the case against 3 accused of the attempted assassination of Vice President Cristina Kirchner. The decision is from Monday (June 12, 2023).

The attack took place on September 1, 2022, at the door of Kirchner’s house, in Buenos Aires. Brazilian Fernando Sabag Montiel is the main accused.

Kirchner wanted the trial to take place only after more evidence had been collected. She claims that the assassination attempt had a mastermind. Upon learning of the decision, the vice president told the Argentine newspaper clarion what “the whole inquiry was characterized by preventing the discovery of the truth”.

“It’s filled with witnesses who blacked out [dados de] their phones, evidence that was destroyed without their causes and motivations being investigated, and an evident and desperate attempt to avoid finding the possible participation of third parties, financiers and instigators”, he completed.

In the decision, Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti mentioned that the prosecution proved that the accused had no ties to the alleged principals and that no financial collaboration was identified for the accused to commit the crime. Montiel said in testimony that he acted alone and does not regret the attack.

ATTACK ON CRISTINA

Fernando Sabag Montiel attempted to shoot the Argentine vice president on September 1, 2022.

In videos that circulated on social media, it is possible to see a crowd of people at the entrance to Kirchner’s house in Recoleta, in downtown Buenos Aires, when the attacker appears and points a gun at her and pulls the trigger. The pistol, however, misfires and fails to fire the projectile.

In a statement on September 2, 2022, the vice president said that she only realized what had happened when she was already inside her house.

Sources at the Argentine Federal Police told the Fantasticfrom the TV Globothat the expertise on the weapon used in the attack showed that there was ammunition in the magazine, but no bullet was cocked.

The author of the attack used a Bersa.32 (7.65 mm), Argentine-made weapon. The pistol requires moving the bolt backwards so that the 1st ammunition from the magazine goes to the chamber and the shot is fired.



reproduction/YouTube – 1st.Sep.2022 Image shows moment when man tries to shoot Kirchner in the face

On September 4, 2022, Montiel’s girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, was arrested at a train station in the Palermo neighborhood of Buenos Aires. In testimony to the police, the young woman said she was innocent.

Then, on September 14, information from the newspaper La Nación showed that it was the girlfriend of the author of the attack on Kirchner who masterminded the attack. In a message addressed to a friend named Augustina Días, Uliarte declared to be “Liberator of Argentina”. Días was also arrested.

“It’s not bullshit. I’m assembling a party to go with torches, bombs, guns, everything. I will be the liberator of Argentina. I was shooting practice, I know how to use a gun.”said an excerpt from the messages.

On September 15, 2022, Justice determined the preventive detention of Montiel and Brenda Uliarte. The information was given by the newspaper clarion. Fernando is accused of attempted murder and Brenda of having planned the attack against Kirchner. As an aggravating factor in the accusation, the judge included the use of a firearm, premeditation and treason. A bail of 100 million pesos (R$ 3.6 million, at current exchange rates) was set for each.

SUSPICIOUS BRAZILIAN

The Brazilian suspected of trying to shoot Cristina has a criminal record. The information is from clarion, who cited Argentine Security Minister Aníbal Fernández as a source. He has lived in Argentina since 1993.

According to the newspaper, in March 2021, Montiel was prosecuted for misdemeanor. He was arrested for carrying a 35 cm knife. At the time, he was allegedly stopped by the police of the city of La Paternal, in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, for driving a car without a license plate.

The suspect claimed to be the owner of the vehicle and claimed to have lost the license plate in a traffic stop days earlier. During the search, the police asked Montiel to open the passenger door. Upon complying with the determination, the bladed weapon fell. The Brazilian stated that the object was for self-defense. The infraction was recorded and he was released.