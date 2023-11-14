Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 14/11/2023 – 22:58

The Brazilian Academy of Culture (ABC) held this Wednesday (14), on the Cesgranrio Foundation campus, in Rio de Janeiro, the inauguration ceremony for the institution’s 13 new members. At the event, the highlights were ministers Sonia Guajajara and Margareth Menezes, of Indigenous Peoples and Culture, respectively, and the artist Liniker, the first trans woman to take up a position at ABC.

The other names that are part of this new group are: Alcione, Daniela Mercury, Glória Pires, Conceição Evaristo, Viviane Mosé, Juma Xipaia, José Luiz Ribeiro, Vanessa Giácomo, Antenor Neto and Luana Xavier. They join other older members, such as Ana Botafogo, Zeca Pagodinho, Fátima Bernardes, Elisa Lucinda, Christiane Torloni, Lilia Cabral, Ney Latorraca, Beth Goulart, Rosamaria Murtinho, Gabriel Chalita and conductor Isaac Karabtchevsky.

Minister Margareth Menezes won a seat in Chair 28, whose patron is the singer Emilinha Borba. The Chair previously belonged to the singer Elza Soares, who died in January last year.

“This academy brings representation, broader culture and becomes a symbol of the Brazilian people,” said Margareth.

Chair number 16 will be occupied by minister Sonia Guajajara and its patron is a member of the same people, Paulo Paulino Guajajara, murdered in 2019 in Maranhão.

“It’s very meaningful that I’m here. For us, culture means life”, said the minister.

The Brazilian Academy of Culture was created in 2021 to strengthen the country’s cultural sector. It is chaired by educator Carlos Alberto Serpa. The total number of members is 56. The institution’s mission is to bring together personalities from different artistic sectors and promote the appreciation of Brazilian cultural memory.

“We are immensely happy to have brought together such diverse personalities from our culture. We believe that our ideals will not only survive, but flourish. With our hands intertwined and benefiting from our rich experience in diverse cultural spheres, we will work tirelessly to make culture an eternal presence in the lives of our compatriots. Our commitment is to protect and encourage everyone who, like us, dedicates their lives to culture in its multiple forms. United, we were born with a solid and cohesive ideal”, said Carlos Alberto Serpa, president of the Brazilian Academy of Culture.