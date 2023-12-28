Carlo Ancelotti's arrival in Brazil would be complicated. The newspaper Ace reported this Thursday that DT He is close to renewing his contract with Real Madrid. However, for months now the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) He affirms that he has every guarantee that the coach will be the next commander of the Brazilian team starting in July of next year, when his current relationship with the merengue club ends.

It may be of interest to you: Colombia National Team: the goals that led it to finish undefeated in 2023 (video)

It is not the first time that the Spanish press has speculated about the renewal of Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid. This soap opera and the question of whether the Italian stays in Spain or comes to Brazil has an end date.

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid.

Next January 15, Ancelotti must inform Real Madrid whether or not he activates the automatic renewal clause of his contract. The terms say that his contract will be extended for another year along the same lines as the current contract.

And that is precisely what the cited newspaper states. The publication says that the renewal will be announced after the end of the Spain Supercup, which will be on January 14

On the other hand, the CBF has always claimed to have guarantees of the agreement with Ancelotti. The truth is that it was like that, but it is no longer like that. All contact by the technician was with Ednaldo Rodrigues, who actually got the papers signed, but no longer heads the confederation. As a result, it was Ancelloti who no longer had guarantees.

Fifa and Brazil National Team.

The truth is that in this dispute the CBF is at a great disadvantage. On the date that Ancelotti is missing to give his decision to Real, The confederation will not yet have a president. That is, someone who can negotiate with the Italian.

FIFA and Conmebol They sent a letter to the CBF requesting the intervener Jose Perdiz Do not call elections until the visit of the entities, which will be the week of January 8. And you must respect that will.

We tell you: Head of the Colombian National Team, in Napoli's sights: million-dollar signing in Italy?

Perdiz, for his part, as determined by the court of Rio de Janeiro, You cannot carry out this type of negotiations. He alone is responsible for maintaining the administrative functioning.

Peru is the last in the tie

Obviously, Ancelotti could not activate the renewal clause and wait for things to return to normal at the CBF. But that doesn't even cross the minds of the most optimistic.

SPORTS

With information from O Globo de Brasil (GDA).

More news in EL TIEMPO