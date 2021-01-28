A group of Australian experts from the Lowy Institute concluded that New Zealand is the country that best managed the Covid-19 pandemic, while Brazil is at the bottom of the list. In total, the action of almost a hundred territories was evaluated under criteria such as number of confirmed cases, deaths and tests carried out on the population. China was not included in the study.

The Lowy Institute in Sydney published an index of the behavior of countries in the face of the threat of the new coronavirus. 98 nations were evaluated taking into account geography, political systems, population size and economic development as axes for a response that in some cases was successful and in others it was the way to worsen the pandemic.

In addition, six review criteria were used, including confirmed cases, number of deaths, and performance of diagnostic tests. “Together, these indicators point to how well or poorly countries have managed the pandemic,” the report says.

First place for keeping the virus at bay was taken by New Zealand with border closures, lockdowns and “go early, go hard” testing regimes.

The countries that best responded to the pandemic according to Lowy Institute © France 24

Other nations that also took forceful and effective measures followed such as Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, Cyprus, Rwanda, Iceland, Australia, Latvia and Sri Lanka.

One fact the scientists clarified is that smaller nations, with populations of less than 10 million people, seemed to have some advantages.

“In general, countries with smaller populations, cohesive societies and capable institutions have a comparative advantage in dealing with a global crisis such as a pandemic,” the report said.

Leaders, key in the low qualification of some countries of America

But on the side of those that did not come out well, Brazil was the worst qualified: it came in last place followed closely by Mexico, Colombia, Iran and the United States.

And it is that the Latin American giant has registered more than 218,000 deaths from Covid-19, a figure only surpassed by the United States.

For Lowy’s researchers, this is because for much of the past year the two most populous nations in America were led by nationalist rulers who actively downplayed the threat of the virus, ridiculed the use of masks, opposed closures, and even they contracted the virus themselves.

The study concluded that, “Levels of economic development or differences in political systems between countries had less of an impact on outcomes than was often assumed.”

The countries that responded worst to the pandemic according to Lowy Institute © France 24

Europe also did not do well in handling the pandemic

Other countries in question for their management of the health crisis were Spain (78), France (73), Belgium (72) and France (73).

The list of Europeans is extensive with examples such as the United Kingdom, which with the highest number of deaths in the old continent was ranked 66; Italy, which withstood the first wave of Covid-19, was ranked 59th, and Germany was 55th.

On the other hand, looking towards the Asian continent, India, one of the most densely populated countries on the planet, and with more than 11 million cases, ranked 86th.

All of the evaluations conducted by the Australian researchers occurred within 36 weeks of their 100th confirmed case of Covid-19, using data available up to January 9, 2021.

Fourteen-day averages of new daily figures were calculated for confirmed cases, confirmed positives per million people, total confirmed deaths and per million people, confirmed cases as a ratio of tests and tests per thousand people.

China excluded from list due to lack of information

China, where the first cases were identified in December 2019, was not included in the ranking. The Lowy researchers said the reason was a lack of publicly available data on the tests.

Because Beijing has aggressively tried to manage public perceptions of its handling of the disease, arresting reporters and controlling public information, while trying to show that its system is preferable to others, many of which have faltered. seriously during the crisis.

However, the research did not highlight that any political system has been especially beneficial in curbing infections. “Some countries have handled the pandemic better than others, but most have outperformed each other only by degrees of poor performance,” the report said.

With AFP and Reuters