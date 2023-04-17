Genoa – The Brazilian national team is without a new kit and without a new coach. Everything starts from the next Fifa dates for the selections, those of 12 and 20 June. The Brazilian football federation (Cbf) had decided to play two tests at home, and in particular one in Manaus or Belem to send a message for the environmental protection of the planet and the Amazon forest, wearing an all-green game kit. But the president of the CBF Ednaldo Rodrigues, the main supporter of the initiative, seems to have realized that there is no time to prepare the new uniforms and therefore the idea has been shelved, at least for now. Also because finding an opponent worthy of a name for the Seleçao had also proved to be an impossible undertaking: no European national team was willing to travel to Brazil (and even less to the Amazon), also due to a UEFA rule which forbids playing friendlies in a country with five or more hours of time difference.

But for the June dates, given that in any case captain Marquinhoif his team-mates take the field, there is another problem: it is not certain that at the time Rodrigues had already announced the name of the new technical commissioner, because Carlo Ancelotti, the president’s goal n.1, wants to respect the contract he still has for one year, with Real Madrid, unless he is sacked or the CBF finds an agreement with the multiple European champion club. José Mourinho, number 2 on the Brazilian football federation list, also has a year left on his contract with his current club, Roma, and in any case, should he leave Trigoria, he had a pharaonic offer from the Saudis of Al Nassr that it would be impossible for the Brazilians to draw. Luis Enrique, another CBF target, would already have an agreement with Chelsea starting next season. Thus takes shape the hypothesis of Fernando Diniz, who has just won the championship with Fluminense. A solution will certainly have to be found by the beginning of June, because the current ‘interim’ coach Ramon Menezes will not be able to lead the team as the Under 20 World Cup begins on 11 June and he is the coach, to all intents and purposes. of the youth Selecao and therefore will not be available for the older one. In short, the question of Brazil’s coach is really a puzzle.