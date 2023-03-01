Brazilian congressmen have their sights on the draft regulation of the sports betting model that could bring great economic benefits for the country and the collection of up to $1.2 billion dollars a year.

Since 2018, Congress gave legality to these types of entertainment, but to date the regulations have not been signed and the project is still stalled in the Presidency.

President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

However, during the ordinary session of the Senate, this Monday, February 27, defenders of this project announced that only the signature of President Lula Da Silva is missing, who in the company of his economic advisers is evaluating the feasibility of the proposal to give his authorization.

It is said that initiallythe betting houses must pay a registration fee that would help create a verification and supervision committee of this type of raffles.

This fee would be a single value and must be paid during the first six months of regulation.

After this, each betting company must submit and pay an income statement like any traditional company and also, will be obliged to pay a 10% tax for the total amount of the value of their draws.

In the event that any of these companies does not comply with the regulations required by the government, You will not be able to continue advertising your services, or disseminating information in the media or social networks.

Experts on the subject indicate that In Brazil there are 40 teams in professional soccer leagues and 38 of them are sponsored by bookmakers on their shirts or clothing. Reason for which they would be affected in case they do not decide to submit to the regulation proposed by the congress.

On the other hand, Fabio Graner, an analyst at Jota Economics in Brasilia, explains that the measure could be very useful for the government, since the regulation of betting houses could generate the collection of approximately $1.2 billion dollars a year.

According to Brazilian sources, the project has been stagnant and has a series of delays due to the fact that the evangelical benches of that country have done an arduous job of opposition.

