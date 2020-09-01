Alongside the USA and India, the South American country is hardest hit by Corona. The government is trying to improve the situation with emergency aid. And hopes for investments from the Far East. From Martin Blümel

M.try it on with more normalcy in Brazil. Despite the 3.2 million corona infected people and more than 106,000 dead, some of the world’s most famous tourist attractions have reopened in Rio, for example the Christ statue. Likewise the sugar loaf. The beaches in Rio are also open for swimming again. VMany “cariocas”, as the residents of Rio call themselves, had not complied with the ban anyway. Also Vendors and bars can now legally offer refreshments on the beach again. Only sunbathing and long stays on the beaches are still prohibited.

“God is Brazilian,” they say in the country so beautifully. Nevertheless, alongside the USA and India, Brazil is the world’s biggest problem child when it comes to Corona. President Jair Bolsonaro has come under international criticism for his casual approach to the pandemic. In the country itself, however, the crisis has given the head of state better poll numbers than ever before. 37 percent of the population think his administration is good or even very good – significantly more than in previous surveys. The proportion of compatriots who reject his policies fell from 44 to 34 percent. This is according to the latest poll of the “Folha de S. Paulo”, the most widely read newspaper in the country.

The Bolsonaro owes most of all to the emergency aid that has been paid out since April. Since then, 40 percent of the adult population has been receiving 600 reals per month, which is around 90 euros. For many poor Brazilians that is a lot of money. The fact that Bolsonaro has changed his tone in recent weeks and is less aggressive also had a positive effect on the polls.

Long-term stressful problems

Nevertheless, Brazil’s economy will have to cope with a significant decline this year. The International Monetary Fund has just cut its forecasts, especially for those countries that have been severely affected by the pandemic – including Brazil. The institute is assuming minus 5.3 percent.

The Corona crisis is thus another setback for the Brazilian economy, which has only recovered slowly since the 2016 recession. Persistent problems such as high unemployment and the budget deficit are a burden on the country. The promised simplification of the tax system is also a long time coming. The problem is also due to Bolsonaro. He long ridiculed the virus as a “fantasy” spread by the media. Nevertheless, at some point he declared a state of emergency. As a result, Brazil is no longer bound by budget targets. With the exception of the budget ceiling, which remains.

In line with this, the government has revised its growth forecast downwards: instead of plus 2.4 percent, the capital Brasilia is now assuming plus minus zero – which is far too optimistic in view of the IMF forecast. “A recession is inevitable,” writes JP Morgan in an analysis. Finance Minister Paulo Guedes sees it differently: “The economy will have overcome the turbulence in three to four months.”

Brazil wants to do this with an aid package worth the equivalent of 27 billion euros, of which a good half should go to poor and elderly people. But is that enough? One hope is China. The People’s Republic is in the process of better diversifying the supply of agricultural products in order to be less dependent on the USA. This has seemed to be working quite well with Brazil for some time. China is investing in new local infrastructure to make inland transport and shipping easier. This made Brazil, for example, the world’s largest producer and exporter of soybeans.

The central bank should also help. It has just lowered the key rate by 50 basis points to 3.75 percent. It was the sixth interest rate cut in a row. This also means that the national currency, the real, continues to weaken against the dollar. This in turn makes Brazilian products significantly cheaper on the world market

Weak real, weak stock prices

That should mean a tailwind for Brazil’s stocks. Many courses have suffered a severe setback due to Corona. The leading index lost significantly. The minus was even worse for European investors because the real has lost tremendous value in the past few months. At the current level, shares from Brazil seem worth buying again.

About Ambev, the largest beverage manufacturer in Latin America and a subsidiary of the Belgian Anheuser-Busch Inbev. Here the rate has halved since the beginning of the year. It got worse for BRF (formerly Brasil Foods). Here the course has even quartered in the extreme. The country’s largest meat supplier should now benefit from China’s increased demand.

