A penalty goal gave Brazil its eighth Copa América Femenina title after beating Colombia. The match pitted two teams against each other that reached the final undefeated, but the ‘Canarinha’ showed why they were the favorites by defeating the locals in the Colombian city of Bucaramanga.

The first goal came in the 39th minute, from the penalty spot. Forward Debinha shot to the right post after a foul committed by Colombian Manuela Vanegas.

The goal silenced the Alfonso López stadium in Bucaramanga, in northeastern Colombia, which had been painted yellow by the tricolor fans.

The duel faced two teams that had reached the final of the tournament undefeated and had shown their footballing quality in the group stage and in the semifinals. Ball control was divided between both teams: ‘Canarinha’ had 57% possession while Tricolor had 43%.

However, Brazil showed why they gave it as a favourite. He finished the tournament without losing a game, scored 20 goals and Lorena Leite’s goal ended in zero.

The two teams will meet at the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics, with Brazil facing the winner of the match between Germany and England in the Women’s Euro Cup final.

