





Brazil achieved its first victory in the Women’s Under-20 World Cup, which is held in Costa Rica. On Saturday night (13), the Brazilian team beat Australia 2-0 at the Morera Soto stadium, in Alajuela.

BRAZIL WIN! With goals from Priscila and Aline, the #SelecçãoFemaleSub20 beat Australia 2×0 and reached four points in two games in group A of the World Cup! The next match is against Costa Rica, on Tuesday (16), at 11 pm. Thanks, girls! pic.twitter.com/uB6RvfMHSB — Women’s Soccer Team (@SelecaoFeminina) August 13, 2022

The goals for Brazil’s victory came from Priscila’s feet, in the 26th minute of the first half, and from Aline, with less than a minute of ball rolling in the final stage.

As they drew goalless with Spain in the first round of the competition, the Brazilian team reached four points in Group A, which also includes Costa Rica.

Three-point smiles! Thais Magalhães / CBF pic.twitter.com/F00dICT4DB — Women’s Soccer Team (@SelecaoFeminina) August 14, 2022

Now, the team led by coach Jonas Urias takes Costa Rica next Tuesday (16), from 23:00 (Brasília time).







