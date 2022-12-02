The group leader was defeated by Cameroon 1-0 with a goal in the last minutes of the game. Despite this, the ‘Canarinha’ qualified from first to the round of 16 and will face South Korea.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

Cameroon faced a classified Brazil. The ‘Canarinha’ reached its last game with a substitute line-up that was made up of great figures from world football. The Africans beat one of the favorites to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but it was not enough for them to qualify for the round of 16.

The cameras focused on the ’13’ of the ‘Verdeamarella’. Dani Alves entered the field of the Icónico de Lusail stadium at the age of 39. The Brazilian full-back became the oldest player to play with his team in a World Cup.

Brazil took possession of the ball throughout the match. With a much more subdued performance than in their other encounters, the Latin Americans wanted to be the only team to come away with a perfect score by winning all their matches in the group stage.

Without forcefulness, the Brazilians finished off 21 times, 7 of them on target. None could put them up on the scoreboard.

Cameroon, who needed to prevail in the game, could not find the ideas and the way to generate dangerous actions that would shake the performance of the Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson Moraes.

The clearest for the Africans in the first 45 minutes came with a powerful header from Bryan Mbeumo. The shot bounced off the ground and sped towards the Brazilian goal. Ederson reacted quickly and took the ball out of the field of play.

Some incipient goal attempts failed to shake Brazil, which continued to set the pace of the match and impose conditions in the second half.

In the last minutes of the game, those led by ‘Tite’ managed to get dangerously close with an individual play by Rafinha, who set up Bruno Guimaraes. The ’17’ finished off but the ball passed close to the crossbar of the Cameroonian goal.

The Africans launched a counterattack. Jerome Ngom’s cross connected with captain Vicent Aboubakar, who scored with a header. The excessive celebration of the ’10’, who took off his shirt, led to his expulsion.

With 10 men on the pitch, the Cameroonians managed to beat the Brazilians, taking away an unbeaten record in the group stage that they had held since the World Cup in France in 1998.

Brazil will face South Korea in the round of 16. The Asians achieved a surprise qualification after beating Portugal 2-1.

