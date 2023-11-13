Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/11/2023 – 22:03

Brazil won a double in the triathlon World Cup, with Manoel Messias taking gold and Miguel Hidalgo taking silver, this Sunday (12) in Viña del Mar (Chile). The bronze medal went to Mexican Aram Michell Penaflo.

Brazilian tripe The Pan American Games are over, but my athletes continue to shine in Chile! Manoel Messias won gold in the Triathlon World Cup and Miguel Hidalgo, silver, in Viña Del Mar. I’m a fan : World Thriathlon#TimeBrasil #Triathlon pic.twitter.com/BOjKtzGCNV — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) November 12, 2023

“I’m very happy, this is a great way to end the season. I managed to do a great race today and I knew that, despite not having had a great swim or a great second transition, I had the speed in my legs”, declared Manoel Messias, who secured gold in the mixed relay race (alongside Miguel Hidalgo, Vittoria Lopes and Djenyfer Arnold) of the sport at the Pan American Games in Santiago.

Silver went to Miguel Hidalgo, who at the Pan took the highest place on the podium in the individual competition. “I gave my best today, but I couldn’t beat Manoel. Even so, I am very happy with my results and with these last races of the season”, he concluded.