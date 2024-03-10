Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/10/2024 – 18:16

Brazil closed the last day of competitions at the Austrian Judo Grand Prix, in Linz, in style. There were two gold medals – one by Beatriz Souza (+78 kilos) and another by Leonardo Gonçalves (-100 kg) – and a bronze by Rafael Buzacarini (-100 kg) won this Sunday (10). The competition counts points in the qualifying ranking for the Paris Olympics, which will close in July. In total, Brazil collected four medals – on Friday (8), Larissa Pimenta had already secured gold – and ended the competition in first place in the medal tableahead of Japan (2nd place) and the Netherlands (3rd).

BEATRIZ SOUZA IS GOLD FOR BRAZIL IN JUDO WITH THE RIGHT TO IPPON!!! What a SHOW from our athlete A fight against the Dutch Marit Kamps and, after a waza-ari, Bia finished the fight with a beautiful blow. IT'S THE BRASA AT THE TOP!#TimeBrasil #Judo pic.twitter.com/esBWSF0i1n — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) March 10, 2024

Heavyweight Beatriz Souza, bronze medalist at the 2023 World Cup, defeated Dutch Marit Kamps in the final today. She barely started the fight, applied a waza-ari and, minutes later, delivered an ippon projecting her opponent.

“I am really happy. It was the first competition of the year and with this beautiful medal. I really appreciate everyone's support and all the positive energy. Paris is right there”, celebrated Bia, from São Paulo from Itariri, in a statement to the Brazilian Judo Confederation (CBJ).

To reach the 78kg final, Beatriz overcame three opponents. She won her first two fights on penalties: in her debut she overcame Oxana Diaceno (Moldova) and then the Cuban Idalys Ortiz. In the semifinals, the Brazilian got the better of the Serbian Milica Zabic: she scored a waza-ari and immobilized Zabic within a minute of the fight.

Two-time champion in Austria

Someone who also had a lot to celebrate was light heavyweight Leonardo Gonçalves, after winning his second title at the Austrian GP – the first edition of the tournament was last year. In the gold final, Gonçalves was not intimidated by the Portuguese Jorge Fonseca, two-time world champion and Olympic medalist. The Brazilian won in golden score (extra time) when landing a waza-ari on the opponent.

LEONARDO GONÇALVES IS GOLD FOR BRAZIL!!!!!!!!! In the Golden Score, he scored a beautiful waza-ari against the Portuguese Jorge Fonseca and brought home the gold medal. This victory is so exciting! You deserve it, Leo! #TimeBrasil #Judo pic.twitter.com/tqV9MkjHyy — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) March 10, 2024

“It was a very tough and strong competition. I had four golden scores from five fights and managed to emerge champion. Thank you very much for everyone's support, it was very important to me. It was a very difficult start to the year, but I managed to overcome myself here”, said Léo, who last year won silver at the Pan de Santiago (Chile).

Leonardo's campaign at the Austrian GP began with a victory in his debut over the German George Udsilauri, after putting an armbar on his rival. Then, in the round of 16, he beat the British Rhys Thompson with an ippon. In the next fight he eliminated the host Laurin Boehler with a waza-ari for the golden score. The semi was 100% Brazilian: Léo surpassed Rafael Buzacarini with a waza-ari for the golden score.

Buzacarini takes 2nd podium of the year

Born in Barra Mansa (RJ), light heavyweight Rafael Buzacarini won bronze for the second time in a row this season, defeating Serbian Bojan Dosen in the final. Today, after a fierce fight, Rafael won again by scoring a waza-ari in the last minute of the fight. The first bronze of the year it was achieved in January, at the Portuguese GP.

RAFAEL BUZACARINI WINS BRONZE AT THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX With this beautiful waza-ari, he defeated Bojan Dosen (SER) and brought home the medal in the -100kg category. HE IS THE BRAVE! #TimeBrasil #Judo pic.twitter.com/3eXaf66RCT — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) March 10, 2024

“Another medal there, the second this year. I'm very happy, this Olympic year is a very important year. I think it happened at the right time, some details need to be adjusted, but I can only be grateful”, celebrated Buzacarini.

The next commitment of the Brazilian judo delegation will be the Tbilisi GP (Georgia), from March 22nd to 24th.

Classification for Paris 2024

The totaling of points in the International Judo Federation (IJF) ranking began in July 2022 and only ends in June of this year. The sport will bring together 372 athletes in Paris (equally divided between men and women).

The top 17 in the rankings in each category secure a place in Paris 2024 (with a limit of one judoka per country). From 18th place in the ranking, vacancies will be distributed by continent: Americas (21 vacancies), Africa (24), Europe (25), Asia (20) and Oceania (10).