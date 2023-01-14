Director of MAG Investimentos assesses that Lula is strengthened after the extremist acts of January 8
The Director of Investments at MAG Investimentos, Claudio Pires50 years old, estimates that the Brazilian economy will slow down more than the global average in 2023. He estimates a growth of 0.5% in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) this year, below the median of financial market projections, of 0 .78%, according to the Focus Bulletin.
THE IMF (International Monetary Fund) reduced the expectation for world growth in 2023 from 2.9% to 2.7%. For Brazil, the fund estimates that economic activity will expand by 1%.
The slowdown will “stronger” in Brazil. The country should have grown close to 3% in 2022, according to projections. In 2021, the GDP increase was 5%. “As of 2024, we have already resumed GDP growth in a more relevant way and we project something around 2%”, he said. He assesses that the international scenario is adverse, and that the economic team will face challenges in reorganizing public accounts. The government will have an authorization to spend BRL 170 billion beyond the spending ceiling.
Claudia is 50 years old. He holds a degree in engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. He has a specialization in finance and economics from Fundação Getulio Vargas and ibmec. He has been at MAG Investimentos since 2013. He has also worked at Icatu Hartford.
The director gave an interview to Power360 on January 10, 2023.
According to the director of MAG Investimentos, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddaddoes not have theDNA” of fiscal austerity. He indicated that it will be tested at a time of adverse international scenario, with war, pandemic, inflation and high interest rates.
Read the main excerpts from the interview below:
- extremist acts – “This critical event in Brazil ended up happening at a time when, globally, the market was more risk appetite. We ended up feeling little of the great epicenter that happened, which, in political terms, was very bad for our society and democracy”;
- post-conflict – “My question, to be seen in the coming days, is whether this will make Lula move more towards populism than towards austerity. Given this clear social tension, some unpopular measures have less space to be taken. This is a fear that happens. If this political tension is going to be that unpopular and necessary measures are not taken”;
- challenge for haddad – “Haddad’s past doesn’t have that finance minister DNA. […] I don’t know if it’s a gamble aimed at electoral succession, but it’s a very heavy and difficult position. In the current situation, even more difficult, because we know that we are coming out of a pandemic and a war event still in progress with the complicated global scenario. Out there, high inflation, here too, the whole world rising interest rates. The external scenario is not as favorable as it was in Lula 1“;
- real can weaken – “If we don’t do our homework, from a fiscal point of view, even if it’s a sign that this year is a house cleaning and that from next year onwards there will be the pursuit of bold surplus targets, it is possible that we see the real continuing to devalue over time, even though we have a very high interest rate, close to 14%”;
- interest close to 5% in the US – “Historically speaking it is a very high level. Inflation there needs to signal a downward trajectory that reaches up to 2%. It is a strong disinflation that the US central bank will need to do. This means that in addition to interest rates reaching a high level, 5% or close to that, the US central bank has been signaling that the interest rate will stay at this level for perhaps 1 year or more. […] This ends up attracting resources to the dollar”;
- inflation target – “We have a projection that he will most likely exceed the target by the 3rd year. […] It’s a relevant disinflation that needs to be done, and we don’t believe it, especially if fuels are re-encumbered. That number of 5.79% from last year only came at this level because for 3 months we had deflation, coming from the months following the fuel exemptions. It is as if we had read that 5.79% are, in fact, not natural”;
- in the middle of the Lula government – “If this tax part [de tributos de combustíveis] back, it will be very difficult for BC to pursue the goal this year. It would only be able to reach numbers close to the target at the end of 2024”;
- Petrobras – “According to Lula’s statements and the future president of Petrobras, who has not yet taken office, there is uncertainty in the market. It is not known exactly what the new pricing policy will be. We know that it will not fully follow the international parity. […] But I can tell you that it’s less pro-business and more social”;
- tax reform 1 – “Bernard Appy’s move to the government is one of the good news at the start of the year. He has a deep understanding of public accounts and has been advocating reform for some time. […] The question now is whether it has a voice and whether society embraces this reform. […] If he has a pen and is politically embraced by the main political leaders of the Lula government, he is capable of proposing a good tax reform”;
- tax reform 2 – “It would be very welcome if Brazil’s tax burden did not increase. Do a makeover that makes the load more efficient, but not higher. […] Regarding variable income, if the tax reform burdens the productive sector too much, it may be that we have a large devaluation of stocks and companies […] The issue of dividends has already been raised. Today, there is no taxation, which favors investment in the stock market. It is expected that there will be, but, on the other hand, it is not expected that it will come with very high rates”;
- fixed income X variable income – “While the market does not see with any degree of certainty when the Selic rate will be reduced, it is very likely that this flow [de renda variável para renda fixa] keep happening. Variable income will most likely be sacrificed in 2023, not least because it should not be a year of vigorous economic growth”.
