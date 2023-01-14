Director of MAG Investimentos assesses that Lula is strengthened after the extremist acts of January 8

The Director of Investments at MAG Investimentos, Claudio Pires50 years old, estimates that the Brazilian economy will slow down more than the global average in 2023. He estimates a growth of 0.5% in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) this year, below the median of financial market projections, of 0 .78%, according to the Focus Bulletin.

THE IMF (International Monetary Fund) reduced the expectation for world growth in 2023 from 2.9% to 2.7%. For Brazil, the fund estimates that economic activity will expand by 1%.

The slowdown will “stronger” in Brazil. The country should have grown close to 3% in 2022, according to projections. In 2021, the GDP increase was 5%. “As of 2024, we have already resumed GDP growth in a more relevant way and we project something around 2%”, he said. He assesses that the international scenario is adverse, and that the economic team will face challenges in reorganizing public accounts. The government will have an authorization to spend BRL 170 billion beyond the spending ceiling.

Claudia is 50 years old. He holds a degree in engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. He has a specialization in finance and economics from Fundação Getulio Vargas and ibmec. He has been at MAG Investimentos since 2013. He has also worked at Icatu Hartford.

The director gave an interview to Power360 on January 10, 2023.

According to the director of MAG Investimentos, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddaddoes not have theDNA” of fiscal austerity. He indicated that it will be tested at a time of adverse international scenario, with war, pandemic, inflation and high interest rates.

Read the main excerpts from the interview below: