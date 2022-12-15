Brazil will reestablish diplomatic relations with the Venezuelan government of socialist Nicolás Maduro and will reopen its embassy in Caracas after the inauguration of the leftist Lula da Silva on January 1, the future foreign minister, Mauro Vieira, assured this Wednesday.

“The (elect) president instructed me to reestablish relations with Venezuela and we will do so as of January 1,” Vieira told reporters in Brasilia, 15 days after the new government took office.

First, Brazil will send “a charge d’affaires” to resume activities and “reopen the embassy,” said the future foreign minister.

“Later we will appoint an ambassador to the government” of Maduro, he added.

The Executive of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro is one of the more than 50 that recognized the opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the “president in charge” of Venezuela in 2019, due to questions about Maduro’s re-election a year earlier.

With the return of Lula (2003-2010) to power for the third time, Brazil will resume relations with Maduro, who had already announced the resumption of dialogue with the leftist after his electoral victory on October 30 against Bolsonaro.

“The embassy acts before the government that was elected and that is there (in power), that of President Maduro,” reaffirmed Vieira, a career diplomat who was foreign minister during the second term of former President Dilma Rousseff (2015-2016).

Lula won in the second round of the presidential elections.

The future boss of Itamaraty too announced that Brazil will “resume” the talks to conclude the final trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Unionwhich has been laboriously negotiated since 2000.

The project has encountered numerous reluctances over time, from trade protection issues to -lately- environmental issues, with clashes between Brazil and France over the conservation of the Amazon.

“There is a better horizon, taking into account the environmental policy announced by Lula. I think that this can unlock difficulties,” said Vieira, referring to the president-elect’s promises to combat deforestation and other environmental crimes.

Who will attend the inauguration of Lula da Silva

So far, 17 heads of state and government have confirmed their presence at Lula’s inauguration ceremony, including the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier; the King of Spain, Felipe VI; in addition to the presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro; Argentina, Alberto Fernandez; Chile, Gabriel Boric; Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez; and Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou.

It will be the inauguration with the “greatest number of heads of state” so far held in Brazilassured on Wednesday the ambassador Fernando Igreja, responsible for its reception.

