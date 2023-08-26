Brazil has just taken a step in the fight against the marginalization of fundamental rights to members of diverse communities and LGBTIQ+ sectors.



According to the most recent decision made by the Supreme Court, discrimination related to transphobia must be prosecuted as a racial slur, that is to say, they will receive the same treatment as that given to crimes of racism.

The vote had nine votes in favor and only one against, determining that the defendants must pay between three and five years in prison without the right to pay bail to be exempt from it.

Brazilian law established that said aggressions had to be sentenced with between one and three years in jail; However, the decision made on Monday, August 21, changed the prison terms.

The move was prompted by the Brazilian Association of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transvestites, Transsexuals and Intersexes (ABGLT), who advocated for discrimination against their community to be punished the same as any aggression based on race, skin color, ethnicity, religion or origin.

In addition, the Penal Code of the Brazilian justice ensures that this type of sentences can be doubled if the aggressions occur against two or more people.

Figures provided by the NGO Transgener Europe ensure that Brazil is the country with the most murders of people from the trans community, reaching the number of 1,742 cases between 2008 and August 2022.

