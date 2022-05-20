The decree that regulates the carbon market in Brazil, issued by the government on Thursday (May 19, 2022), was highlighted by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during your live Thursday weekly. The Chief Executive was accompanied by the Special Secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness of the Ministry of Economy, Daniella Marques.

According to the secretary, the regulation of the carbon market could generate more than US$ 100 billion for Brazil by 2030. “We officially created the market, started to regulate it and now there is a project being discussed in Congress for us to finish consolidating. This is very important”, he said.

Watch (2min24s):

When talking about the decree, Bolsonaro cited the success of Brazilian foreign policy that “some still try to criticize”. The chief executive highlighted his visit to Russia in February – days before the start of the war in Ukraine – and said that the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was essential for the supply of fertilizers to guarantee food production in Brazil.

The text signed by the president establishes the procedures for the elaboration of Sectoral Plans for Mitigation of Climate Changes.

The decree also institutes the National System for the Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions, which shall be the single center for recording emissions, removals, reductions and offsets of greenhouse gases and acts of trade, transfers, transactions and retirement of certified emission reduction credits. Here’s the intact (1.1 MB) of text.

The objective is to regulate the establishment of procedures for the preparation of plans and to strengthen the systems necessary to advance the operationalization of the carbon market in the country and the mitigation of climate change.

The Sectoral Climate Change Mitigation Plans will establish gradual targets for reducing human-caused emissions and removing greenhouse gases. The decree establishes that it is up to the Ministries of the Environment and Economy to propose Sectoral Plans.