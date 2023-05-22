The Ministry of Racial Equality said on Sunday (May 21, 2023) that it will call authorities in Spain to take action after another case of racism suffered by the Brazilian player Vini Jr., striker of Real Madrid. The episode took place in his team’s game against Valencia, at the Mastalla Stadium, the opponent’s home.

“We repudiate yet another racist aggression against Vini Jr. We will notify the Spanish authorities and La Liga [Liga de futebol da Espanha]. The Brazilian Government will not tolerate racism either here or outside Brazil! We will work so that every black Brazilian athlete can practice their sport without experiencing violence”, reads a note from the ministry disclosed on the social networks.

During his team’s 1-0 loss to Valencia, Vini heard chants of “monkey” coming from the stands, shouted by thousands of fans. The game was stopped for about 8 minutes and later the player was sent off after getting involved in a mess. He was restrained by an opposing player with a choke hold.

In Hiroshima, Japan, after attending the G7 Summit, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) expressed solidarity to the Brazilian player. For the Chief Executive, Fifa (International Football Federation), the Spanish league and the football leagues of all countries must take steps to ensure that the “racism and fascism” don’t take care of football.

“It is not possible that almost in the middle of the 21st century we have racial prejudice gaining strength in several football stadiums in Europe“, he said. “It’s not fair that the poor boy who made it in life, who is becoming possibly one of the best [jogadores] in the world –certainly Real Madrid is the best– be offended in every stadium he attends”, said Lula.

This is not the 1st time the player has been attacked. On social media, he manifested his revolt with La Liga.

“It wasn’t the 1st time, nor the 2nd nor the 3rd. Racism is normal in La Liga. The competition thinks it’s normal, the Federation does too and the opponents encourage it. I’m so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi now belongs to racists”, said the player. “A beautiful nation, which welcomed me and which I love, but which agreed to export the image of a racist country to the world. I’m sorry for the Spaniards who don’t agree, but today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists. And unfortunately, for everything that happens each week, I have no defense. I agree. But I am strong and I will go to the end against racists. Even if far from here.”

Read more about the case:

With information from Brazil Agency.