President says the country will participate as an observer, but will fight to end the use of fossil fuels

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Saturday (Dec 2, 2023) that Brazil will participate in OPEC+ (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies) as an observer and will work to end the use of fossil fuels. The country it received invitation to join the body from 2024.

“Brazil will not participate in OPEC [Organização dos Países Exportadores de Petróleo]but from OPEC+”, declared Lula when participating in a meeting with civil society during COP28 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change) in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). “We will highlight the importance of overcoming the fossil fuel policy, so that countries that make money from this policy can invest in the energy of the future, green energy”, he added.

According to the president, he will listen to what is said by the members and will say “after they take” decisions. “I don’t whistle anything”, he said, adding that he thinks it is important for Brazil to participate, to “convince countries that produce oil” that “they need to prepare to reduce fossil fuels”.

Lula stated that he considers that OPEC countries should “enjoy the money” who profit from oil to invest in places like Africa and Latin America.

The president said that these regions need help to produce renewable fuels. “Especially green hydrogen because, if we don’t create an alternative, we won’t be able to say that we will end fossil fuels”, he declared.

Read more: