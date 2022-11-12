Brazil will protect the Amazon with its own means and will not condition it on the arrival of international resources – said this Saturday (12), at COP27, former Environment Minister Marina Silva, who is part of the president-elect’s transition team. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Two days before Lula’s arrival in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to participate in the annual climate summit, Marina Silva met with journalists and outlined the environmental priorities of the next government.

The former minister insisted on the need to create a national super-organ that coordinates climate action between the different ministries.

“It’s something new, and I would say something powerful”, declared Marina Silva.

The policy assured that Lula’s visit to Sharm el-Sheikh, even before his inauguration on January 1, sends a powerful message, that “Brazil returns to environmental protagonism in the multilateral space”.

According to Marina Silva, a strategic priority of the new government will be the fight against the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, which, during the government of Jair Bolsonaro, advanced strongly. In 2021, the destruction of this biome reached a record level in 15 years, due to the Bolsonaro government’s policy of promoting mining and agricultural activities, including in areas of permanent protection.

In this challenge of preserving the largest tropical forest on the planet and a fundamental sink of CO2, one of the main gases that cause climate change, Marina Silva guaranteed that Brazil will act with its own means, without conditioning it to international aid.

In addition, when facing the devastation of the Amazon and pursuing the goal of reforesting 12 million hectares, Brazil will adopt a global leadership role “by example”, he said.

– Recompose teams and budgets –

Nevertheless, Marina Silva welcomed the announcements by Norway and Germany, made after Lula’s victory, that they would be willing to resume financial support through the Amazon Fund. These investments were suspended in 2019, shortly after Bolsonaro came to power. She also added that the government will seek new financiers.

Norway is the biggest contributor to this fund. According to the Nordic country’s Ministry of Environment, there are currently US$641 million available.

For Marina Silva, international aid can also be useful to promote the so-called bioeconomy.

According to the former minister, one of the ways is to strengthen family farming in the Amazon, not to reverse its extension, but to increase productivity on existing farms through more modern technologies.

In addition, Lula’s ally recognized that there is an urgent task to restore the budgets for the preservation of the Amazon, which suffered cuts during the Bolsonaro administration, as well as the teams specialized in conservation.

“The recomposition of the teams is not something difficult, it is replacing unadapted people, soldiers who do not understand the environment”, by “technical teams” that today “are threatened, harassed by the current government”, he pointed out.

– Review of the carbon credit market –

The former minister, who traveled to Egypt to prepare the ground for Lula’s expected visit, emphasized that it will be necessary to review the carbon credit market, to prevent fossil energy companies from using it to improve their images and avoid reduction of their emissions.

“I don’t think fossil energy generation should be perpetuated based on these credits. These companies will have to move to a model of generating energy, and not just selling oil”, explained Marina Silva.

“This is the path that will certainly be pursued in Brazil, which is also an oil producer”, and which, therefore, will use “this resource that is still necessary to make the transition to other sources of energy generation”, added.

The politician, who was elected federal deputy for São Paulo in the last election, emphasized that, in her opinion, this should also be applied to Petrobras, which must go beyond oil and contribute to Brazil’s energy transition.