According to the Minister of Health, the country will benefit from the expertise of Cuban scientists: “Win-win game”

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, announced this Friday (September 15, 2023) a new agreement with the Cuban Ministry of Health for the development of medicines and vaccines. The idea, according to her, is for Brazil to combine its production capacity on scale with the innovations of Cuban scientists. “We are resuming with the Cuban Ministry of Health to jointly develop products, innovations in the fields of vaccines, medicines for chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s, diabetes, new medicines for gastritis based on innovations based on the use of sugar cane”, said the minister. According to Nísia, Brazil will benefit from “cutting-edge knowledge that Cuba has developed”. The agreement must be signed on Saturday (September 16).