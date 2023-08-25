According to the ministry, the amount for research in the National Hydrogen Program will be almost 7 times greater than in 2020

The Ministry of Mines and Energy released this Thursday (24.Aug.2023) the Triennial Work Plan 2023-2025 of the PNH2 (National Hydrogen Program). The objective is to set targets and timetables for encouraging the hydrogen market in the country. Here’s the full of the document (14 MB).

One of the plan’s priority actions is to increase annual investments in research, development and innovation in low-carbon hydrogen by almost 7 times. As a result of the actions proposed in the plan, the amount will increase from BRL 29 million in 2020 to BRL 200 million per year in 2025.

With the launch of the plan, the government is signaling to the private sector that it will expand access to financing that is competitive with development banks. This strategy aims to make large-scale projects viable and establish partnerships with companies.

The document also determines that a regulatory framework must be created to provide legal certainty to players interested in investing in the sector.

The plan announced by the government also stipulates some goals for the next 12 years. According to the document, by 2025 the government intends to disseminate low-carbon hydrogen pilot plants in all regions of the country.

In 2030, the goal is to consolidate Brazil as the most competitive producer of low-carbon hydrogen in the world. In 2035, the plan designates that the country will be able to consolidate hubs (places that add several products or services at the same time, generating more value for companies) of hydrogen in Brazil.

“We need to advance in the mapping together with the industry and other segments, such as transport. This document represents a milestone in the government’s commitment to the implementation of actions that will bring conditions to develop the sector”said the ministry’s national secretary for energy transition and planning, Thiago Barral.