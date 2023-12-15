President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's (PT) advisor for international affairs, Celso Amorim, said this Thursday (14) that the next meeting to reach an agreement between Venezuela and Guyana will be held in Brazil, but without giving a prediction of when it should occur.

He was one of the participants in the first meeting to attempt conciliation over the Essequibo dispute, held throughout the day at Kingstown airport, in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in the Caribbean.

“The most important thing I think is that it was decided that the dialogue will continue. This is already a big thing at a time when there was great tension. […] We have to try to see if the dialogue can continue, how to continue, accentuate the side of cooperation and, above all, the issue of peace and stability in the region”, he said in an interview with TV Globo.

Amorim was received in the Caribbean country by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit.

Brazil was asked by Guyanese President, Irfaan Ali, to play a leadership role in the region and be an important mediator in the dispute. He wore a bracelet with the entire map of Guyana including Essequibo.

“Brazil is an important factor in the region and needs to demonstrate leadership,” he stated. Still according to him, “both parties are committed to ensuring that the region continues to be a zone of peace”.

In a statement released after the meeting, Venezuela and Guyana stated that they agreed that “directly or indirectly, they will not threaten or use force against each other under any circumstances, including those arising from any dispute existing between both States.”

It was also decided that the two parties will meet again, this time in Brazil, within the next three months “or at another agreed time” for talks on the disputed territory. For the negotiations, a mixed commission was created with Guyanese and Venezuelan representatives.

The presidencies of Celac and Caricom and the Brazilian president will be the interlocutors and the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, will be an observer.