Activities begin on Monday (Dec 11) and continue throughout 2024 until the main summit, scheduled for December 2024

The federal government announced on Friday (Dec 8, 2023) the calendar of preparatory activities for the main G20 meeting, in December 2024. There will be more than 120 events distributed throughout the year in various host cities across the country. The schedule includes 93 technical meetings, 26 video conferences, 10 vice minister meetings and 23 ministerial meetings.

Rio de Janeiro will host two summit meetings: the social one and the one for heads of state and government, which will welcome the leaders of the G20 countries and invited nations.

The G20 is made up of 2 regional bodies – the African Union and the European Union – and 19 countries. Are they:

South Africa;

Germany;

Saudi Arabia;

Argentina;

Australia;

Brazil;

Canada;

China;

South Korea;

U.S;

France;

India;

Indonesia;

Italy;

Japan;

Mexico;

UK;

Russia; It is

Türkiye.

The members of the G20 represent around 85% of the world’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product), more than 75% of world trade and around ⅔ of the world population. It is the first time that Brazil holds the temporary presidency of the group, for 1 year. Upon taking office as head of the G20, on December 1st, the government highlighted that the 3 priorities for discussion will be the fight against hunger, climate issues and global governance.

Initially, when it was established, the G20 focused mainly on general macroeconomic issues, but it has expanded its agenda to include topics such as trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change and combating corruption. Currently, it is one of the main geopolitical coordination forums on the planet.

In the Brazilian presidency, another novelty is the constitution of the G20 Social, which are parallel events to listen to civil society in the process of constructing the group’s public policies and decisions. The G20 Social was announced by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) during the 18th G20 Summit of Heads of Government and State, in New Delhi, India, when Brazil symbolically assumed the presidency of the bloc. According to the government, the objective of the G20 Social is to increase the participation of non-governmental actors in the activities and decision-making processes of the G20.

Timeline

The first preparatory meetings begin later this year, from December 11th to 15th, at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília. On the 13th, the highlight will be the unprecedented meeting of the Sherpas and Finance Trail, in a joint meeting uniting political and financial agendas since the beginning of G20 activities. Lula must participate.

The Sherpa Trail involves diplomats from different countries, who work directly in negotiations, discussions and coordination of work at the G20. They are the ones who help guide the debates and agreements that lead to the final summit.

The name Sherpas refers to the ethnic group from the mountainous region of Nepal, which in Tibetan means “people of the east”. They are the ones who guide climbers trying to reach the top of Mount Everest.

The Finance Track deals with strategic macroeconomic issues and is led by the finance ministers and presidents of the central banks of the member countries.

In January and February, 19 meetings will be held, most of them via videoconference. In the following months, there will be face-to-face meetings in the host cities. On February 21st and 22nd, the 1st meeting of G20 foreign ministers will take place in Rio de Janeiro. The in-person meeting, which is part of the Sherpas Trail, will be led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira. On the 28th and 29th, São Paulo will host the ministerial meeting of the Finance Track, under the coordination of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

The schedule also includes meetings in cities outside Brazil, such as Atlanta, Washington and New York, all 3 in the United States, in addition to Geneva (Switzerland), Brussels (Belgium) and Paris (France), taking advantage of other international meetings.

In Brazil, in addition to Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, there will be events in 10 other cities throughout the year: Belém, Manaus, Belo Horizonte, Teresina, Fortaleza, Foz do Iguaçu, Maceió, Porto Alegre, Salvador and São Luís.

With information from Brazil Agency.