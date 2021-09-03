The Brazilian men’s 4×100 meters (m) medley relay team secured a spot in the final of the swim at the Tokyo Paralympics (Japan) by reaching the fifth best time in the qualifiers. The team formed by Andrey Garbe, Ruan de Souza, Phelipe Rodrigues and Talisson Glock completed the race with a time of 4min27s08. In addition, Brazil will have representatives in three other decisions on the last day of the sport at the Games.

Gabriel de Souza made a time of 1min05s55, the eighth best of the qualifiers of the men’s 100 m butterfly class S8, and goes to the final. Another classified was Ronystony da Silva, in the men’s 50 m backstroke class S4. He had the sixth fastest time of the qualifiers, with 46s58.

In the final of the 100 m class S11 men’s butterfly, Brazil will be represented by Wendell Belarmino Pereira. He did 1min06s59, the fourth fastest time in the qualifiers. The finals will be played from 5:00 am (Brasilia time) on Friday (3).

