Bolsonaro government will send the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite; read the list of confirmed

the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), will travel to Egypt and will be one of the names of Brazil at COP27 (United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change). The current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), will not participate in the event. There will be representatives from the House and Senate, including the president of the Upper House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

Lula goes on Monday (14.nov.2022) and returns on Saturday (19.nov) – before returning, he passes through Portugal. The president-elect’s wife, sociologist Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, accompanies him on the trip. Also in the entourage:

Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), Senator🇧🇷

(MDB-MS), Senator🇧🇷 Marina Silva (Rede-SP), former Minister of the Environment and elected deputy🇧🇷

(Rede-SP), former Minister of the Environment and elected deputy🇧🇷 Fernando Haddad (PT), former minister of education quoted to the Ministry of Finance;

(PT), former minister of education quoted to the Ministry of Finance; Aloizio Mercadante (EN), one of the coordinators the transition of government;

(EN), one of the coordinators the transition of government; Celso Amorimformer Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is recovering from a hernia operation and is pending medical clearance.

O Power 360 found that, so far, 17 deputies and 13 senators have received authorization to travel to Egypt on an official mission. Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco is one of them. The Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), it won’t.

the deputy Natalia Bonavides (PT-RN) is still awaiting authorization. the deputies Airton Faleiro (PT-PA) and Carlos Veras (PT-PE) are invited by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry).

Despite Bolsonaro’s absence, the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite, has confirmed his presence at COP27 and will head the Brazilian delegation. He arrives in Egypt on November 15, but has already participated in the event’s interactive panels via videoconference. read here (46 KB) the list of government officials confirmed at the event, updated at 00:08 on November 10, 2022.

Ministers Marcos Montes (Agriculture), Victor Godoy (Education) and Ronaldo Viera Bento (Citizenship) also participated in a virtual way, in addition to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Guaranys, who replaced Minister Paulo Guedes.

On October 24, Bolsonaro authorized the departure from the country of ministers José Carlos Oliveira (Labor and Pensions) and Paulo Alvim (Science, Technology and Innovation) to travel to COP27. However, on Wednesday (7.nov), the authorized leaves were canceled in a new order from the Chief Executive.

Here are the deputies who are going to COP27 on an official mission:

Here are the senators who are going to COP27 on an official mission:

Most deputies and senators on an official trip to COP27 are allies of Lula. There are few names who supported Bolsonaro in the campaign — among them, the incumbent president of the PP, Claudio Cajado, and Senator Eliane Nogueira, mother and deputy to the Chief Minister of the Civil House, stand out. Ciro Nogueira (PP), who is a licensed senator.

The lists feature congressmen whose official mission requests have been granted. There may be withdrawals and other deputies and senators may make new requests.

DOUBLE INVITATION

At first, Lula was invited to travel to COP27 by members of the Consortium of Governors of the Legal Amazon.

Then he received a call from the President of Egypt, Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, inviting him to the event in Sharm El Sheikh, which will be attended by more than 90 heads of state.

The CNI will have a stand at the event in Egypt and will take, in addition to the congressmen, at least 10 businessmen to talk about innovation, technology, industry, energy and development.