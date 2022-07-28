Opas says it is in advanced negotiations with the developer of the immunizer; more doses should arrive in 2023

THE oops (Pan American Health Organization) said on Wednesday (27.Jul.2022) that vaccines against monkeypox could arrive in Brazil in 2022, but in small quantities.

“We are hopeful that we will have a vaccine this year, negotiations continue. [Os imunizantes] should be limited, not en masse, because there is only one producer. But we will try to make sure they arrive this year.”, said the director of the entity, Marcos Espinal, in an interview with journalists.

Espinal informed that PAHO is in the process “advanced” with the vaccine developer, the Danish laboratory Bavarian Nordic.

The representative of negotiations with the company, Rolf Sass Sorensen said the first doses will arrive in 2022 for emergency use. However, he guaranteed that other batches of the immunizing agent should arrive “until the 2nd quarter of next year [2023]”.

On Monday (July 25), the WHO said that the disease situation in Brazil is “worrisome” by the increase in the number of cases in the national territory.

