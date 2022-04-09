Richest Brazilian in the world, according to Forbes, also says he plans to improve the country’s education

Businessman and investor Jorge Paulo Lemann said this Saturday (April 9, 2022) that Brazil will have “a new president”.

“We have an election going on in Brazil and we will have a new president. My basic objective is to try to improve education. We are preparing a new kit on how to improve education in Brazil, which is what I think Brazil needs most”said Lemann, the richest Brazilian in the world, according to ranking of Forbes, with a fortune valued at US$ 16.2 billion (R$ 76.1 billion). He owns the brewery ambevof the brands Brahma and Skolin addition to being a member of 3G Capital.

Lemann made the statement during an interview with Brazil Conferencean event promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston area, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latino immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.

Despite being in a North American city, the meeting always receives a majority Brazilian audience, as if it were a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.

The businessman said he aims to improve education to enable people to participate “from the startup economy or even being competitive in the world”. He participated in a panel with Justin Mateen, co-founder and CMO of Tinder, and with Henrique Dubugras, co-founder and co-CEO of Brex and rookie in the Forbes Billionaires Ranking. They discussed the new models of work after covid-19.