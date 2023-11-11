Four will fall over the weekend; in 2 cases it will be possible to amend with Saturday and Sunday

Brazil will have 9 national holidays in 2024 and 4 optional holiday days. In 4 cases the holidays will be on the weekend.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the dates are stipulated “for compliance by bodies and entities of the direct, autonomous and foundational federal public administration of the Executive Branch, without prejudice to the provision of services considered essential”.

In 2 cases it will be possible to amend the holiday: Passion of Christ, in March, and Proclamation of the Republic, in November. Both celebrations will take place on a Friday.

Read the dates of all national holidays and optional holidays in 2024:

Monday (1st.Jan): Universal Fraternization (national holiday);

Monday (Feb 12): Carnival (optional point);

Tuesday (Feb 13): Carnival (optional point);

Wednesday (14.Feb): Ash Wednesday (optional until 2pm);

Friday (29th March): Passion of Christ (national holiday);

Sunday (April 21): Tiradentes (national holiday);

Wednesday (1st Mayi): World Labor Day (national holiday);

Thursday (May 30): Corpus Christi (optional point);

Saturday (7.Sep): Independence of Brazil (national holiday);

Saturday (12.Oct): Nossa Senhora Aparecida (national holiday);

Monday (Oct 28): Public Servant Day (optional point);

Saturday (Nov 2): All Souls’ Day (national holiday);

Friday (Nov 15): Proclamation of the Republic (national holiday);

Wednesday (Dec 25): Christmas (national holiday).

The official government calendar with the dates of national holidays and optional points for 2024 should be released in December.