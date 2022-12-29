The Ministry of Economy released this Thursday (Dec.29, 2021) the list of national holidays and optional points for 2023. full (75 KB) of the ordinance published in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union).

In all, there will be 9 national holidays and 5 optional break days next year. In 4 cases it will be possible to combine the holiday with the weekend: Passion of Christ, Tiradentes, Labor Day and Christmas.

Dates are stipulated “for compliance by the bodies and entities of the direct, autarchic and foundational federal public administration of the Executive Branch, without prejudice to the provision of services considered essential”.

They will be:

January 1st – Sunday: Universal Fraternization (national holiday);

February 20th — Monday: Carnival (optional point);

March 21 — Tuesday: Carnival (optional point);

February 22nd — Wednesday: Ash Wednesday (optional until 2 pm);

April 7th — Friday: Passion of Christ (national holiday);

April 21 — Friday: Tiradentes (national holiday);

May 1st – Monday: World Labor Day (national holiday);

June 8th — Thursday: Corpus Christi (optional point);

September 7th – Thursday: Independence of Brazil (national holiday);

October 12th — Thursday: Nossa Senhora Aparecida (national holiday);

October 28th – Saturday: Public Servant Day (optional point);

November 2nd – Thursday: All Souls’ Day (national holiday);

November 15th — Wednesday: Proclamation of the Republic (national holiday);

December 25th – Monday: Christmas (national holiday).

State and municipal holidays are not included in the publication. They must be publicized by local governments.