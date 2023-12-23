Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/23/2023 – 13:38

The team of athletes that will represent Brazil in the next edition of the Youth Winter Olympic Games has grown. Following the call made by the Brazilian Confederation of Snow Sports (CBDN) last Tuesday (21), the International Ski Federation (FIS) reallocated the continental places, which guaranteed the Brazilian team two more places .

In this way, CBDN called up athletes Gabriel Santos and Mariana Silva, who join Ian Francisco da Silva and Júlia Reis in the cross country skiing competition. Thus, Brazil now has a total of 17 representatives in the next edition of the competition, which will be played from January 19th in Gangwon province, in the Republic of Korea.

“The moment I was called up I had an inexplicable feeling. Knowing that I will be part of Team Brazil in the snow makes me very honored. I'm sure it will be an unforgettable season. I hope to have good results and dedicate myself to the maximum”, declared Mariana.

The 4th edition of the Winter Youth Olympic Games will feature approximately 1,900 young athletes competing in 81 events across seven sports and 15 disciplines. Brazil starts the event with an important milestone: the record in both the number of athletes (17) and the modalities in which they will take part (7).

In addition to the four cross country skiing athletes, Brazil will be represented by Pedro Ribeiro, Guilherme Melo, Julia Gentile and Rafaela Ladeira in curling, João Teixeira and Zion Bethônico in snowboarding, the twin brothers Alice and Arthur Padilha in alpine skiing, Luiz Felipe Seixas and André Luiz dos Santos in bobsled, Cauê Miota and Eduardo Strapasson in skeleton and Lucas Koo in speed skating.