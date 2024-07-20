Estimate from the TSE (Superior Electoral Court); the number represents an increase of 5.4% compared to 2020

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) announced, on Thursday (18.Jul.2024), in Brasília, the electorate eligible to go to the polls in the municipal elections in October. Brazil will have 155.9 million voters who will elect mayors, vice-mayors and councilors.

According to the Court, the number represents an increase of 5.4% compared to the 2020 elections. The president of the TSE, minister Carmen Luciadeclared that the increase in the electorate shows that elections in Brazil are democratic and auditable.

“The high number of voters confirms what has been demonstrated in Brazilian history, especially since the Brazilian Constitution of 1988 and in the last 28 years in which the electronic voting system was developed, which is the benefit of free democratic elections, accurate in time, auditable in their process, transparent in their implementation, efficient in their results”said the minister.

The first round of elections will be held on October 6th. The second round may be held on October 27th in municipalities with more than 200 thousand voters, in which none of the candidates for mayor received more than half of the valid votes, excluding blank and void votes, in the first round.

The municipality of Borá (SP) will have the lowest number of voters in October: 1,094 people will be eligible to vote. The city of São Paulo will have the largest electorate: 9.3 million. Rio de Janeiro will have 5 million voters.

The TSE also announced on Thursday the campaign spending limit for the positions of mayor and city councilor. The limit was defined by municipality and takes into account a minimum of R$100,000 for mayor and R$10,000 for city councilor.

In Borá, for example, candidates running for mayor will be able to spend R$159,000. Candidates running for city council will have R$15,900.

In São Paulo, candidates for the local Executive can spend R$67.2 million in the 1st round and R$26.9 million in the 2nd. Those who intend to run for city council seats in the capital of São Paulo can spend R$4.7 million.

The resources will come from FEFC (Special Campaign Financing Fund), public money earmarked for electoral campaigns. In this year’s election, parties will receive R$4.9 billion from the fund to finance their campaigns throughout the country.

