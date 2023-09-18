Government maintained inflation expectations for this year at 4.85%, according to MacroFiscal Bulletin

The Ministry of Finance increased the estimate for Brazil’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth in 2023 from 2.5% to 3.2%. Furthermore, it maintained this year’s inflation expectation at 4.85%. The new projections were released this Monday (18.ser.2023) in the MacroFiscal Bulletin. Here’s the complete of the report (2 MB).

The presentation of the data will be made by the Secretary of Economic Policy of the Ministry of Finance, Guilherme Mello. The government’s estimate is more optimistic than that of the financial market, which expects an increase of 2.89% in GDP in 2023 and 1.5% in 2024, according to the Focus Bulletin.

The document said that there was a positive surprise with Brazil’s economic growth in the 2nd quarter, 0.9% compared to the previous quarter. The Ministry of Finance estimates that the increase in the agricultural harvest projected for this year should also contribute to the 3.2% growth in Brazilian economic activity this year.

The government now estimates a 14% increase in the agricultural sector in 2023. The previous projection was +13.2%. Industry will grow from 0.8% to 1.5%, while the projection for services increased from 1.7% to 2.5% this year.

The Ministry of Finance did not change the projected growth for 2024, which remains at 2.3%. The government hopes that sectors of the economy will benefit next year from the reduction in the basic rate, the Selic. Read the government’s updated projections below:

The report said that the adjustment in fuel prices at refineries and their impacts on inflation have been offset by “benign evolution observed for prices of food at home and underlying services”. He argued that future interest rates continued to fall in the last 2 months.

The government assesses that the job market is improving, with growth in the employed population and a reduction in the unemployment rate.

3rd QUARTER

The government estimates that there will be a slowdown in the pace of economic growth in the 3rd quarter of this year. He pointed out that industrial production data for July showed a decline of 1.1% compared to the same month in 2022. The MacroFiscal Bulletin states that the sector was impacted by the production of motor vehicles.

The Ministry of Finance estimates growth of 0.1% in Brazil’s GDP in the 3rd quarter compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the same period last year, the increase will be 2.2%, according to government calculations.