The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Thursday (2.Nov.2023) that Brazil will continue to strive for a definitive ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. In post regarding the repatriation of Brazilians who were in the West Bank, the PT member also declared that he will continue to try to bring citizens from the conflict region. “The federal government’s efforts continue to bring Brazilians in the Gaza Strip, as well as to make the ceasefire happen once and for all”he said.