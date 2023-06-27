Tuesday, June 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Brazil | Will Bolsonaro be banned from participating in political activities? The court convenes to consider the matter

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Brazil | Will Bolsonaro be banned from participating in political activities? The court convenes to consider the matter

Ex-president Jair Bolsonaro is threatened with an eight-year ban on politics. According to the prosecutor, he tried to undermine the reliability of the election authorities.

of Brazil the Supreme Electoral Court is considering today whether the country’s former president was guilty Jair Bolsonaro abuse of power.

Before last year’s presidential election, Bolsonaro made unsubstantiated claims to foreign diplomats, in which he questioned the functioning and correctness of the entire voting system. He also claimed that the result of the 2018 election was rigged even though he had won the election. According to the prosecutor, Bolsonaro thus misused his position as president and tried to undermine the reliability of the election authorities.

The matter is decided by a group of seven judges with a majority decision. If Bolsonaro, 68, is found guilty, he will be banned from political activity for eight years. That would mean he could not run in the next two presidential elections.

See also  HS Helsinki The block restaurant is fighting for life, because there are no employees - Entrepreneur asks his friends to work to survive day by day

The issuing of a decision in the matter may take until Thursday.

Right-wing Bolsonaro lost last year’s left-wing elections Luiz Inácio to Lula da Silva.

In January, thousands of Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the presidential palace, congressional premises and the Supreme Court, breaking windows and furniture, destroying art and writing demands for a military coup on the walls. Bolsonaro’s own actions have been considered part of the reason for this.

Criminal investigations have been opened into the riot, and it also prompted numerous Brazilians to march in the streets to defend democracy.

#Brazil #Bolsonaro #banned #participating #political #activities #court #convenes #matter

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result