Economist from the Institute of International Finance sees a positive future for the economy in 2024 based on data from external accounts

The chief economist of Institute of International Finance, Robin Brookssaid this Sunday (Dec 24, 2023) that the “Brazil will one day be the Switzerland of Latin America”. He expects positive results in the economy in 2024 based on data related to the country's external accounts.

Brazil's external accounts had a deficit of US$230 million in October, according to data from the central bank. Even though the result was not positive, it was the smallest loss recorded in the month since 2006, 17 years ago.

The statistic was driven especially by the record trade surplus in goods, which registered US$7.4 billion in October 2023. This indicator, according to Brooks, “will transform Brazil, in the medium term, into a Latin American anomaly”. The statement was made in the profile from the X expert (ex-Twitter).

Read the details below:

The data above refer to Brazil's current transactions, considering the trade balance (exports and imports), services purchased by Brazilians abroad and income, such as remittances of interest, profits and dividends from Brazil to other countries.