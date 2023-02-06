Brazil will be the guarantor of peace talks between Colombia and the ELN

He The Brazilian government announced this Monday that it has accepted the invitation of Colombia to join as guarantor of the Roundtable for Dialogue for Peace with the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

(Also read: Murdered candidate wins mayoral elections in Ecuador).

In a statement in which it informed about this decision, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry considered that this process is “fundamental for the consolidation of peace in Colombia and of great importance, consequently, for the region and for the world.”

The call Roundtable for Dialogue between the Colombian Government and the ELN It already has Cuba, Norway and Venezuela as guarantors, and it was convened last November, within the framework of the initiatives to pacify the country proposed by President Gustavo Petro.

(You can read: The international community sympathizes with Chile for the fires).

In the note, the Foreign Ministry recalled that Brazil had participated, also in the role of guarantor country, in another similar effort to achieve peace with the ELN, which ended unsuccessfully in 2019, and expressed its “satisfaction” for being able to contribute again. with the pacification of Colombia and the South American region.

More news