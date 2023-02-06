Brazil will be the guarantor of peace talks between Colombia and the ELN

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lula da Silva was emphatic regarding the need to process the EU-Mercosur agreement
Lula da Silva was emphatic regarding the need to process the EU-Mercosur agreement
The Dialogue Table between the Government and the ELN already has Cuba, Norway and Venezuela as guarantors.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
He The Brazilian government announced this Monday that it has accepted the invitation of Colombia to join as guarantor of the Roundtable for Dialogue for Peace with the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN).
(Also read: Murdered candidate wins mayoral elections in Ecuador).
In a statement in which it informed about this decision, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry considered that this process is “fundamental for the consolidation of peace in Colombia and of great importance, consequently, for the region and for the world.”
The call Roundtable for Dialogue between the Colombian Government and the ELN It already has Cuba, Norway and Venezuela as guarantors, and it was convened last November, within the framework of the initiatives to pacify the country proposed by President Gustavo Petro.
(You can read: The international community sympathizes with Chile for the fires).
In the note, the Foreign Ministry recalled that Brazil had participated, also in the role of guarantor country, in another similar effort to achieve peace with the ELN, which ended unsuccessfully in 2019, and expressed its “satisfaction” for being able to contribute again. with the pacification of Colombia and the South American region.
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Brazil #guarantor #peace #talks #Colombia #ELN
Leave a Reply