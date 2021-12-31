As of 2022, Brazil will be independent in the production of vaccines for covid-19 and will be prepared for future pandemics, said the minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes. “If the planet does not want to sell vaccine to Brazil, Brazil will sell vaccine to the planet,” said the minister during an interview with the program the voice of Brazil which will air this Friday night (31).

Pontes said the ministry has invested in 15 types of vaccine technologies. “[Essa estrutura] it will serve for other pandemics that we will undoubtedly have. It will work for neglected diseases such as dengue, Zika and chikungunya, and in addition we have the expansion of research infrastructure for emerging viruses and viruses. I call the shield program for Brazil to be much more prepared for the next pandemics. We cannot go through a pandemic and not learn from it”.

The minister also mentioned some projects in the portfolio for 2022, such as the start of construction of a level 4 biosafety laboratory, which will be the first in Latin America; the start of operations of the National Institute of the Sea; the construction of Cryosphere 2 in Antarctica; the increase in the number of remote laboratories in the Amazon, with the expectation of reaching 50 stations; the development of the first niobium and graphene battery and the increase in biofuel technologies.

the voice of Brazil

The participation of the head of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation is part of the series of interviews that will be broadcast in the program the voice of Brazil until the last day of the year. There will be regular broadcast of the program on the 31st.

the voice of Brazil it is broadcast on all Brazilian radio broadcasting stations, between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm (Brasilia time), from Monday to Friday. The program can also be followed by social networks and the channel of TV Brazil, Gov on YouTube.

