The event will be held in 2025, in Belém (PA); according to the minister, efforts to reach the target are already underway

The Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, said, on Thursday (June 29, 2023), that Brazil will arrive at COP 30 (United Nations Conference on Climate Change) with reduced carbon emissions, reduced of deforestation and governance to be considered a protagonist and reference in the sector. The event will be held in 2025, in Belém (PA).

Marina made the statement by participating in the panel Sustainability, Environment, Climate and Bioeconomy as State Policies at Febraban Tech 2023, the main technology and innovation event in the financial sector in Latin America.

According to the minister, efforts to reach this goal are already underway and are promising. In front of the audience, Marina said that the main vectors of carbon emissions in the country are deforestation and agriculture, which add up to 73% of Brazilian emissions.

“We are already reducing emissions by 53%. The good thing is that Brazil, as the Embrapa studies say [Empresa Brasileira de Pesquisa Agropecuária] and several institutions, can double its production without cutting down another tree. So, let’s not create damage to the Brazilian economy”, he declared.

For Marina, when it comes to the environment, there are many challenges and none will be overcome unilaterally. According to her, cooperation is fundamental and the confrontation in a transversal way, with a maximum priority level, attracts international cooperation.

“Brazil was practically locked out, and then President Lula goes to Egypt at COP 27, and shows that the climate issue is at the highest priority level, that our commitments will be honored within the scope of the Paris Agreement, and so we started to have a profusion of investments moving towards Brazil“, he spoke.

The minister recalled that, recently, the government created the Low Carbon Agriculture program, with the Crop Plan, and that the objective is to work to show the world that Brazil can be, at the same time, an agricultural, environmental, water and forestry and thus position the country as a reference for its priority to the environment.

“The world will price [atribuir valor] carbon and does not want to import carbon-intensive products, let alone those that destroy diversity and indigenous peoples. Brazil is preparing for this, that is, we are seeking everything that already exists in society to transform it into public policies of scale and do justice to the environmental power that we are”, said Marina Silva.

With information from Brazil Agency.