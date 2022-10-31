Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins this Monday to deal with the challenges that will rule Brazil for the third timea country divided in two, although its first challenge is the silence of the president who was defeated in the ballot, Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazilians went to sleep on Sunday without a message from the right-wing president, who did not speak publicly After the results were known, he did not even communicate by telephone with Lula.

The leftist’s triumph sealed his political “resurrection”as he himself described

Lula, 77 years old, his return to power.

The leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) beat Bolsonaro by a very narrow margin, with 50.9% of the vote compared to 49.1% for the 67-year-old former army captain.

Aware of the challenges that he will have as of January 1, 2023, when he will assume the Planalto PalaceLula recognized in his speech after the victory that it will be his turn to govern “in a very difficult situation”given the need to reestablish “unity” among Brazilians.

Jair Bolsonaro votes in the second round.

strong opposition

Bolsonaro remains silent for now at the Alvorada Palace, official residence in Brasilia, and has sent contradictory messages about whether he will concede defeat.

Only a few parliamentary allies of the president admitted defeat on social networks, where Bolsonarism is usually permanently active.

“I am half happy and half worried because starting tomorrow I have to worry about how we are going to govern the country. I need to know that the president we defeated is going to allow a transparent transition,” the former president said on Sunday.

The transition could mark a first challenge for Lulaexplained Paulo Calmon, professor of Political Science at the University of Brasilia.

“Lula must beware, first, of a ‘third round’: of any challenge that Bolsonaro and his allies may create, like (Donald) Trump in the United States, to delegitimize his victory and mobilize his electorate against him,” he told AFP Paulo Calmon, professor of Political Science at the University of Brasilia.

The difference in votes was two million in favor of Lula, the closest victory for a second round, after a polarized and tense campaign, which leaves practically half of Brazilians dissatisfied.

Marco Antonio Teixeira, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, assured that he will have to work to expand the “legitimacy” of the government, integrating “non-PT sectors” (of the PT party) into his administration.

Among them, the third candidate with the most votes in the first round, the centrist senator Simone Tebet, who joined Lula’s campaign for the ballot. She must also dialogue with Bolsonarist governors. “She needs to broaden her support to unify the country,” added Teixeira.

Lula, who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010, comes to power largely leveraged by the support of the poorest, among whom there is an emotional memory of the prosperity under his administration.

The leftist promised to “fix the country” and launched several promises to improve the pocket of Brazilians, including increasing the minimum wage and strengthen social programs.

Adriano Laureno, from the Prospectiva consultancy, said that the result of Bolsonarowho finished as the second best-voted candidate in Brazilian democratic history, anticipates that Lula will have a “strong” and possibly “organized street” opposition.

Celebrations of supporters of Lula da Silva after the elections in Brazil. Photo: Fernando Bizerra / EFE

promises of prosperity

In his campaign, the PT leader highlighted his past socioeconomic achievements, such as the escape from poverty of more than 30 million Brazilians thanks to social initiatives financed with the ‘boom’ of raw materials.

In this third period it will not have the same bonanza. Although the economy shows signs of improvement, with growth, less inflation and more employment, it is far from the prosperity it achieved at the beginning of the century and faces a world at risk of a global recession.

If they are not met, expectations could come back like a boomerang, analysts agree. “It will start with many difficulties in the economy. It will take over in a world in possible recession, with the very high basic interest rate in Brazil and a fiscal ‘bomb’ of 400,000 million reais -about 76 billion dollars-“, explained Laureno .

Governance

Congress, which in the October 2 election moved to the right with the election of conservatives and allies of Bolsonaro, can finally offer him a stronger legislative opposition than the one he faced in his other two governments.

Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party will have the largest bench in Deputies, with 99 representatives. “Governance will be a challenge. Lula will need to start forming a team of ministers with other parties to ensure that she assumes a stronger legislative position,” Laureno concluded.

