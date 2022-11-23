The presidential transition process in Brazil is back under scrutiny on account of a lawsuit that he filed before the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) the Liberal Party (PL) to try to invalidate the elections in which he was elected Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

(In context: Bolsonaro refuses to accept Lula’s victory and asked to invalidate the elections)

The PL, a movement that supported Jair Bolsonaro during his re-election campaign, he asks that some 280,000 ballot boxes used during the second round of October 30 be annulled, alleging alleged errors that would have given Lula victory.

Analysts believe that the measure has little chance of success. In fact, the Brazilian daily or globeciting lawyers who worked in Bolsonaro’s environment, pointed out that the report is “useless” and “nonsense.”

However, it is key to analyze which are the scenarios that this demand contemplates.

What does the lawsuit say and what exactly does the PL ask for?

“It is required that the respective votes to the electronic ballot boxes in which irreparable discrepancies in operation were verified be invalidated and that the practical and legal consequences due in relation to the result of the second round of the elections be determined,” said the PL in the complaint signed by the lawyer Marcelo Bessa and addressed to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Jair Bolsonaro in his first pronouncement after the defeat in the elections.

Bolsonaro’s party alleges a “malfunction” of five ballot box models, supposedly demonstrated in a technical report carried out by the Legal Voting Institute, hired by the formation itself, which “would jeopardize the transparency of the electoral process.”

The measure targets 61% of the polls. And since Lula prevailed by a narrow margin of 50.9% compared to 49.1% of the votes over Bolsonaro, any type of recount or annulment of votes is seen as an attempt to reverse the results.

With the annulment of the votes from questioned ballot boxes, Bolsonaro’s party maintains that the current president would obtain re-election “with 51.05% of the valid votes

against 48.95% of Lula”.

What does the TSE answer?

The president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, immediately responded to the PL’s demand and said that it can only be analyzed if there are also doubts about the first round, held four weeks earlier.

In that first round, the legislative elections were also held, in which the PL obtained 99 deputies, which will give it the first minority in the Lower House starting next year. In other words, an eventual recount would also question the good results obtained by Bolsonarismo in the same elections.

De Moraes clarified that the ballot boxes placed under suspicion were used in both rounds, for which he urged the PL to “also question the result of the first round within 24 hours.”

Is the claim viable?

an article of or globe ensures that the evaluation of the initiative only serves to create more friction between Bolsonaro and the judiciary.

“Professionals who already worked for the president in the 2022 elections and in previous elections considered the preparation of the document a ‘mistake’ and pointed out that the report is ‘useless’ and ‘nonsense’. The lawyers do not see the possibility of any measure favorable to Bolsonaro prospering and assess that the president needs to accept defeat and turn the page to work as an opposition”, says the columnist for that newspaper Bella Megale.

For his part, the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, in an ambiguous statement, clarified that the report on which the lawsuit is based “does not represent the opinion of the party,” but considered that “it must be analyzed” in order to “strengthen democracy”.

Does Bolsonaro deny the results?

Although the demand was filed by Bolsonaro’s party, the decision is interpreted as Bolsonaro’s resistance to Lula’s victory.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, president-elect.

The PL’s demand generated uproar in the camps that thousands of activists have maintained for three weeks at the gates of dozens of barracks, demanding a coup that prevents Lula’s inauguration on January 1.

What does Lola say?



The Workers’ Party (PT), the force led by the president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, described this Tuesday as a “ruse” the petition presented by the formation of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, so that Justice cancel the elections.

The president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, affirmed that the maneuver of the Liberal Party (PL) should be investigated as an attempt to litigate in bad faith and asked the adversaries to accept Lula’s victory in the October presidential elections and allow the return of peace to Brazil.

