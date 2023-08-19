neymar, who returns to the Brazilian team, heads the list of 23 players summoned by the new coach, Fernando Diniz, for the first matches of the qualifying rounds of the 2026 World Cup, in which Lucas Paquetá will not be, investigated for alleged irregular bets.

The Saudi Al-Hilal striker spoke earlier with the coach and expressed his desire to “write a new history with the team”, according to Diniz declared at a press conference to announce the 23 players called up.

Much power

They will accompany Neymar in attack Rodrygo Goes and Vinícius Júnior, both Real Madrid players. Brazil will begin its path to the World Cup, which will be organized by the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the qualifying matches on September 8 in Belém, against Bolivia, and on the 12th against Peru, in Lima.



For Diniz, his first call-up at the head of Canarinha “is a dream”, but he acknowledged that it is “very complex to choose those called up with a coherence of his history in the selection”.

Vinicius Junior, with the number 10 and the black kit of Brazil. Photo: Quique Garcia. efe

The Fluminense coach, who will be in charge until the arrival of the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, scheduled by the CBF for July 2024, called the goalkeeper for the first time for the national team Bento (Athletico Paranaense) and the side Caio Henrique (Monaco).

“Caio Henrique was already on the radar since the World Cup in Qatar and now he is standing out a lot in Monaco,” Diniz highlighted. Another novelty was the return of the left side Renan Lodi, former Atlético de Madrid player and now at Olympique de Marseille.

Regarding the injury of Éder Militão, absent due to injury, Diniz stated that the Real Madrid defender is one of “the best in the world” and hopes that he “returns to the pitch as quickly as possible” to also join the process of the current national team .

Other great Brazilian promises such as forwards do not appear on the squad list either. Endrick, from Palmeiras and already acquired by Real Madrid, and Victor Roque, from Athletico Paranaense and also negotiated with Barcelona.

The coach takes over from Ramon Menezes, who was interim in this year’s friendlies after taking over after Tite’s departure and who is now returning to the Olympic and U-20 categories.

After the 2022 World Cup, Brazil played three friendlies before facing the tie with a languid campaign of two defeats against Morocco (1-2) and Senegal (2-4) and a victory over Guinea (4-1).

Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. efe

The list

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool-GBR), Ederson (Manchester City-GBR) and Bento (Athletico Paranaense).

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus-ITA), Wanderson (Monaco-FRA), Caio Henrique (Monaco-FRA), Renan Lodi (Olympique de Marseille-FRA), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal-GBR), Ibañez (Al-Ahli-KSA) , Marquinhos (PSG-FRA) and Nino (Fluminense).

Midfielders: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle-GBR), Casemiro (Manchester United-GBR), Joelinton (Newcastle-GBR) and Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras).

Forwards: Neymar (Al-Hilal-KSA), Richarlison (Tottenham-GBR), Rodrygo (Real Madrid-ESP), Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid-ESP), Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton-GBR), Antony (Manchester United-GBR) and Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal-GBR).

