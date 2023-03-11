In a ceremony in Planalto, PT launched a new package of benefits and readjustment of school lunches worth R$ 5.5 billion

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) launched this Friday afternoon (10.Mar.2023) a new package of goodies. In a speech during a ceremony held at the Planalto Palace, the Chief Executive announced the readjustment of school lunches and criticized the former president’s management Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to the PT, school lunches had not been readjusted for 7 years, as well as the minimum wage and the salary of civil servants. “The only thing that happened in this country was the production of lies and fake news, and the country was paralyzed”he stated.

According to Lula, the federal government will have R$ 23 billion available to spend on infrastructure works at the Ministry of Transport in 2023 alone. He also said that, in the last 4 years, a total of R$ 20 billion was spent. “In one year, we will spend, we will invest more than they invested in 4 years”.

The president also said that, in the Bolsonaro government, it was not carried out “none” infrastructure work, in addition to promising that the paralyzed works would be resumed. “I don’t know what happened in this Brazil, that there was a paralysis”he declared.

The ceremony was also attended by mayors, First Lady Janja Lula da Silva and the following Ministers of State:

Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations);

Camilo Santana (Education);

Esther Dweck (Management and Innovation);

Márcio França (Ports and Airports);

Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development); It is

Rui Costa (Civil Staff).

O Power360 held a live broadcast of Lula’s announcement.

Watch:

SCHOOL LUNCH

The program provides for transfers of federal resources to states and municipalities, based on the number of students in each network. With the readjustment for school lunches, the Pnae (National School Meals Program) budget was increased from R$ 3.96 billion to R$ 5.57 billion.

Frozen for 6 years, the budget had been readjusted for the last time in the government of Michel Temer (PMDB). The increase will be from 28% to 39%, depending on the school stage: currently, the resources transferred daily range from R$ 0.32 (for each youth and adult education student) to R$ 2.00 (for schools of full-time high school).

The ranges between these amounts are: primary and secondary education (R$ 0.36), pre-school (R$ 0.53), specialized educational assistance after school hours (R$ 0.53), indigenous and quilombola schools (R$ 0.64), kindergartens (R$ 1.07) and full-time education (R$ 1.07).

GET TO WORK

The government also launched the “Mãos à Obra” platform, which will map the set of works that are paralyzed in the country. Local managers will be responsible for feeding the database. Priorities are Health, Education, Sports, Culture equipment, in addition to housing units from Minha Casa, Minha Vida. Parents will have until April 10, 2023 to enter the information.

1 BENEFIT EVERY 7 DAYS

The petista has announced 1 benefit every 7 days. The announcement of the meal readjustment is the 1st benefit launched by Lula since the beginning of his government, in the amount of R$ 5.5 billion.

So far, the benefits announced by the federal government have cost R$367.7 billion. The highest value program was allocated to the announcement of Bolsa Família, called Auxílio Brasil by the government of his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.