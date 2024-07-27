The world’s richest people should pay more taxes. This is what Brazil has been advocating since its presidency of the G-20, and on Friday, the 20 richest countries in the world took a timid step forward in that direction. After two days of meetings in Rio de Janeiro, the group’s finance ministers reached the necessary consensus to affirm that tax evasion by the super-rich is a problem that must be combated. The Brazilian Minister of Economy, Fernando Haddad, was very satisfied with the result: “It is a great victory for Brazilian diplomacy.” […] a significant step forward. We were always optimistic about the outcome, but it exceeded our initial expectations,” he said at the closing press conference of the meeting.

The Brazilian proposal, based on studies by French economist Gabriel Zucman, predicts that if all the world’s billionaires (those with a fortune of 1 billion dollars or more) paid a 2% tax on their wealth, they could raise between 200 and 250 billion dollars. Just over 3,000 people would be affected.

But the document approved on Friday does not go into detail by any means. Taking generic positions and reinforcing at all times that countries are sovereign in deciding on their tax systems, it does stress that it is important that all taxpayers, “including people with ultra-high net worth, contribute their fair share of taxes,” and that “aggressive tax evasion” by these individuals can “undermine the fairness of tax systems.” Brazil’s proposal will continue to be discussed between now and November, when Rio de Janeiro will host the summit of heads of state and there could be further progress.

However, the road does not seem easy. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has made it clear that she is not very keen on working on a global-scale agreement: “It makes sense for most countries to address progressive taxation (…) but tax policy is very difficult to coordinate globally and we do not see the need, nor do we believe it is desirable, to try to negotiate a global agreement on that; all countries should certify that their tax systems are fair and progressive,” said the representative of Joe Biden’s government. If Donald Trump returns to the White House, the prospects may be even less encouraging.

Spain is one of the countries in favour of Brazil’s plan. The Minister of Economy, Carlos Cuerpo, who was present at the negotiations, played down the US’s reluctance. “It is a discussion that has just begun. It is too early to declare victory or to consider everything closed. It is important to have practical steps to continue advancing in this discussion,” he said in statements to this newspaper.

Brazil’s other big plan for the G-20, a global alliance to eradicate hunger, does seem to be able to achieve consensus with less butsalthough as is often the case, there are more good intentions than tangible actions. The first outline of the “Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty” was presented on Wednesday by Lula da Silva in a solemn and symbolically charged ceremony.

From a warehouse that is the headquarters of an NGO that is a pioneer in distributing food to the poorest, dressed in the tie he saves for important occasions, and visibly moved, the Brazilian leader called for action: “Never have so many had so little, and so few concentrated so much wealth. Nothing is as absurd and unacceptable as the persistence of hunger and poverty, when we have so much abundance at our disposal. It is a fact that weighs on our conscience. No issue is more challenging and timely for humanity,” he said.

Between Rome and Brasilia

The document creating the alliance was approved by acclamation during a meeting with G-20 development ministers, although there are not many details yet. It is known that it will operate with a secretariat housed partly at FAO headquarters in Rome and partly in Brasilia. Anticipating criticism for promoting yet another useless bureaucratic apparatus, Lula promised that the structure of the alliance will be “small, efficient and provisional,” because it will be deactivated in 2030.

He also promised that half of the costs will be covered by Brazil, although it is not yet clear how much money this will require. According to the Brazilian government, it is not a question of raising new funds, but rather of ensuring that they reach where they are most needed. “We are going to use global resources that already exist, but are dispersed.” For the moment, Norway and Spain will each contribute one million euros. To encourage the other countries to participate, Brazil has promised to pay half of the costs of the alliance, which will be officially presented during the G20 summit in Rio in November.

The fight against hunger is probably the main banner of Lula’s political career, and the fact that Brazil left the UN Hunger Map in 2014 is one of his greatest prides. The country returned to the list in 2022, due to the effects of the pandemic and changes in the management of social aid during the government of Jair Bolsonaro. On the same day that Lula presented his grand plan, the FAO released its annual report on food security. The Brazilian government celebrated that in 2023, “severe food insecurity” (a technical term that basically means hunger) fell by 85% in Brazil, meaning that in one year 14.7 million Brazilians stopped feeling hungry, going from 8% to 1.2% of the population. Lula promised that in 2026, the last year of his mandate, Brazil will once again be off the fateful UN list.

