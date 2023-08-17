Global Wealth Report shows which country went from 293 thousand millionaires to 413 thousand from 2021 to 2022; high is 41%

The report Global Wealth Report, produced by the bank UBS, showed that Brazil was the country that recorded the most increase in the number of millionaires from 2021 to 2022, with an increase of 120 thousand people among the richest in society. The number represents an increase of 41%.

According to a survey by the European bank, the number of Brazilian millionaires increased from 293 thousand millionaires to 413 thousand in 1 year. The study estimates that, in 2027, there will be 788,000 people with more than R$ 1 million in their account in the country – a 91% growth compared to 2022. Click here and read the full survey.

The country was followed by Iran and Norway, both with 104,000 more millionaires, and by Mexico (+70,000) and Russia (+56,000). At the other end, large economies such as the United States (-1.8 million), Japan (-466 thousand), United Kingdom (-439 thousand) and Germany (-253 thousand), registered a drop.

The Gini coefficient –the closer to 100, the less equality– in Brazil was 88.4 in 2022, according to the Global Wealth Report. The index shows that the country is more unequal than India (82.6) and the United States (83). Japan (66.3) and Australia (64.8) have the lowest coefficients among the surveyed countries.

Globally, a drop in global wealth was recorded for the first time in 15 years, since the 2008 financial crisis. UBS reported that, at the end of last year, there were 59.4 million millionaires. The number represented an annual retreat of 3.5 million people.

Total net private wealth fell $11.3 trillion in 2022, down 2.4%. It now stands at $454.4 trillion in 2022. The report said that global wealth loss “concentrated heavily” in richer regions –such as North America and Europe, which lost US$ 10.9 trillion.

Additionally, wealth per adult decreased to $84,718, down $3,198 (-3.6%). The number of ultra-rich citizens (that is, those with assets greater than US$ 50 million) dropped by 22,500, ending 2022 with 243,060 people.

WEALTH CONCEPT

According to the document, “net worth or ‘wealth’ is defined as the value of financial assets plus real assets (mainly housing) owned by households minus their debts […] Assets of private pension funds are included, but not entitlements to state pensions”..

“Human capital is entirely excluded, along with state assets and debt (which cannot easily be attributed to individuals).”